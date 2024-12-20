When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

ARLINGTON, VA – DECEMBER 20, 2024 – Lidl US is recalling all lots of their Taste of Deutschland Buttered Vegetables 10.5 oz box UPC 4 056489 122876 due to undeclared milk allergen. The recall was issued due to undeclared milk in the products. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA during an inspection that the labels did not list the allergen milk in the ingredient statement.

The products were distributed between 10/21/2023 – 12/19/2024. The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume it and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund (a receipt is not required for return). Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday.

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.