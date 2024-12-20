Swedish Government increases humanitarian support to Gaza and surrounding region

SWEDEN, December 20 - Published 20 December 2024

The Government has decided to allocate SEK 800 million to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the region. Sweden is also continuing its support to the response in Gaza through extensive core support to a number of key humanitarian actors. The Government’s core support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will be discontinued.

Today, the Government presented the 2025 appropriation directions for the Swedish International Development Cooperation (Sida), which set out next year’s support via Sweden’s partner organisations. The Government has decided to significantly strengthen its preparedness to provide humanitarian funding in the event of sudden-onset, deteriorating or underfunded crises throughout the year. SEK 800 million of these funds will be allocated to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the region. Support to the response in Gaza will also continue through Sida’s channels and the extensive core support that the Government provides to a number of key humanitarian actors, such as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Government’s core support to UNRWA will be discontinued.

