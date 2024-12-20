Texas Launches Billboard Campaign To Stop Dangerous Border Journeys

TEXAS, December 20 - December 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 529,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 49,600 criminal arrests, with more than 42,600 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 604 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.



Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 87% due to our historic border security mission. Fewer illegal crossings into Texas means fewer migrants to transport to sanctuary cities. Since the start of Texas’ transportation program, the state has transported:

• Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

• Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

• Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

• Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

• Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

• Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023



Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the federal government’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott Unveils Billboards To Dissuade Migrants From Making Dangerous Journey To Texas



Yesterday, Governor Abbott unveiled the state's new billboard campaign in Central America and Mexico to dissuade migrants from making the dangerous journey to illegally cross the border into the United States during a press conference next to a burned down rape tree at Wall Ranch in Eagle Pass.



"These billboards tell the horror stories of human trafficking,” said Governor Abbott. “They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them. Through Operation Lone Star, we have done some incredible work to stop illegal border crossers. But this new effort is about stopping their journey from even beginning in the first place. Until President Donald Trump is back in the White House to secure our border once again, we will continue to take every step necessary to defend Texas."



Over 40 billboards have been strategically placed in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border with translations in Spanish as well as Arabic, Chinese, and Russian.



Read more about yesterday’s press conference and the billboard campaign here.

Governor Abbott: Texas Reinforces Border Barriers Across Southern Border



On Wednesday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing anti-climb barriers with razor wire along the border.



Texas continues to utilize every tool and strategy to keep our state and our nation safe.

Governor Abbott: Texas Serves As National Model For Border Security



On Sunday on X, Governor Abbott touted Texas' successful historic border mission. Since the start of Operation Lone Star, Texas has apprehended thousands of illegal immigrants and arrested dangerous criminals like human traffickers and gang members who illegally crossed the border.



Operation Lone Star personnel along with local law enforcement continue to hold the line.

Governor Abbott: Biden's Open Border Policies Risk Lives Of Americans



On Tuesday, Governor Abbott took to X to condemn the federal government's open border polices that allowed for a suspected terrorist to be released into the country after DPS troopers arrested him in Texas.



Texas will continue working with the incoming Trump Administration to ensure the safety of all Americans.

WATCH: DPS Apprehends Human Smuggler, Illegal Immigrants In La Salle County



On Monday, a smuggler in a Ford F-350 led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit on IH-35 in La Salle County. During the pursuit, the smuggler, Alberto Hernandez, from San Antonio, drove off the road and bailed out before the vehicle came to a stop after crashing into the center median.



With assistance from Border Patrol, Hernandez was located and arrested. 14 illegal immigrants were found concealed within the compartments of his vehicle. Hernandez was charged with 14 counts of smuggling of persons and evading arrest. All 14 illegal immigrants from Mexico were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS K-9s Track Illegal Immigrants Over 16 Miles In Maverick County



This week, DPS Tracking K-9s Shark and Bona located two illegal immigrants who traversed through private ranch properties, attempting to avoid apprehension, in Maverick County. Both K-9s tracked over 16 miles through rough terrain. Both illegal immigrants, from Mexico, were apprehended and referred to Border Patrol.

Guatemalan National Added To Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List



DPS has added a fugitive with ties to Sherman, Texas—Geovany Saul Carcamo—to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are anonymous.



Geovany Saul Carcamo, 27, a criminal illegal immigrant from Guatemala, has been wanted out of Grayson County since December 3, 2024, for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In 2022, Carcamo was removed from the United States for illegal entry. Investigators believe he has now fled the Sherman area for Houston.



Carcamo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. More information about Carcamo or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Texas National Guard Apprehends Illegal Immigrants Under International Bridge



Texas National Guard soldiers with Operation Lone Star’s Task Force West apprehended three illegal border crossers underneath an international bridge this week.



The group was spotted by a security point team using advanced technological equipment. The soldiers notified ground units to respond to the area and apprehend the illegal immigrants.



During the same evening, another group of five illegal immigrants were identified crossing a canal along the border. Texas National Guard ground units from Alpha Company stopped the suspects from illegally entering the state and turned the group back to Mexico.

Texas National Guard Drone Team Stops 12 Illegal Immigrants



A Texas National Guard drone team assigned working on assigned Operation Lone Star stopped 12 migrants from entering Texas illegally this week.



The team was conducting a search and patrol mission along the Rio Grande River when they observed a raft full of people crossing the river from Mexico. The drone operators maintained visual contact of the group, who attempted to exit the raft at a known drop-off location near the city. They notified Texas National Guard soldiers and law enforcement partners and guided them to the landing site. Law enforcement apprehended nine illegal immigrants, and the remaining three returned to Mexico.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Track Suspected Illegal Immigrant Trails



Texas National Guard soldiers conduct foot patrols along the southern border to stop illegal crossings and detect any signs of illegal immigrants, such as footprints, broken branches, and trails, to track and apprehend them.



Specialist (SPC) Sebastian Morales with Task Force East highlights the importance of working with DPS trooper and local law enforcement to surveil areas along the southern border to deter and repel illegal immigrants from crossing into Texas.



"I feel like my job is really important because I am helping and assisting DPS in keeping the border safe and the country safe," said SPC. Morales. "We are here to observe and report any illegal immigrant traffic crossings and drug smugglers. Making sure we are catching the bad guys, it is a great pleasure we get to do this."

