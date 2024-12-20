Electronic components can self-assemble using new technique

A new technique for creating simple electronic device components proved effective in recent tests. The results show that self-assembly for more complicated electronics, like 3D computer chips, could be possible.

The findings are published in Materials Horizons and supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation Center for Complex Particle Systems. The technique exhibits a relatively "passive" creation process compared to current industry methods, eliminating the need for high-cost robotic or manual labor.

The method explores arrays of transistors and diodes for now but could be used to fabricate more complex structures, such as 3D chips, in the future.

Martin Thuo is a professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University and an author of the study. Says Thuo, "Existing chip manufacturing techniques involve many steps and rely on extremely complex technologies, making the process costly and time-consuming. Our self-assembling approach is significantly faster and less expensive."

Credit: Julia Chang These microscopic objects were self-assembled using the new technique which the researchers refer to as a directed metal-ligand reaction or D-Met. So far, the technique can be used to create diodes, transistors and other simple electronic components.

"What's more, current manufacturing techniques have low yield, meaning they produce a relatively large number of faulty chips that can't be used," adds Thuo. "Our approach is high yield — meaning you get more consistent production of arrays and less waste."

Using this approach, the experiment runs a solution of carbon and oxygen "ligands" pulled through liquid metal particles. These flow into a preset mold — think of it like nanotech "Jell-O mixture" or "cupcake batter" setting into molds to be "baked." Only, in their case, they become end-products like diodes and transistors.

Before heating this solution, the ligands capture ions from the liquid metal before flowing into the mold. These grow into intricate 3D structures or arrays, while any liquid matter naturally evaporates away during this process.

Finally, the array is heated and transformed into all-new structures. These consist of mixed-metal oxides and carbon atoms, self-arranged to become new diodes, transistors or other electronic parts.