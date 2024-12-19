FTC to Hold Informal Hearing on Proposed Rule Amendment Banning Impersonation of Individuals

The Federal Trade Commission will hold an informal hearing on the proposal to amend its existing impersonation rule to ban the impersonation of individuals at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 17, 2025.

On April 1, 2024, the FTC published a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking in the Federal Register proposing amending the Commission’s rule on government and business impersonation to prohibit the impersonation of individuals and the provision of means and instrumentalities for impersonation. The Commission has decided not to proceed with the proposed means and instrumentalities provision at this time. The purpose of the hearing will be to address issues relating to the proposed prohibition on impersonating individuals.

During the hearing, which will available to the public via webcast, parties who requested the hearing will provide oral statements. Nine commenters requested to present their positions at the informal hearing: The Abundance Institute, Andreesen Horowitz, The Consumer Technology Association, the Software & Information Industry Association, TechFreedom, TechNet, the Electronic Privacy Information Center; The Internet & Television Association, and Truth in Advertising.

The Commission vote approving publication of the notice was 5-0. It will be published in the Federal Register shortly.