Lend Your Voice to Shape the Future of Emergency Management in Oregon!

SALEM, OR – December 20, 2024 – The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) invites all Oregonians to participate in shaping the future of emergency management across the state. On February 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., OEM is hosting its second annual town hall where community members and partners from all backgrounds can provide input and feedback on the agency’s 2023–2025 Strategic Plan and the OEM Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) plan.

The Strategic Plan serves as a blueprint for OEM’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service and building resilience within Oregon’s communities. The IDEA plan guides emergency management practices that address the needs of all communities, fostering equitable outcomes and inclusive resilience statewide. Feedback from this town hall will help guide OEM’s efforts to improve emergency preparedness, response and recovery in ways that serve every community across the state—before, during and after a disaster.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for Oregonians interested in the safety and resilience of Oregon to make their voices heard,” OEM Director Erin McMahon, said. “Whether or not you have experience in emergency management, we welcome your perspectives to help shape our strategies for an inclusive, effective and community-centered emergency management.”

The town hall is open to everyone, and no prior emergency management experience is required.

Event Details:

Your feedback is critical in helping OEM serve Oregon’s diverse communities better and to foster an inclusive approach to emergency preparedness and resilience. We look forward to hearing from you at this important event.

For more information or questions, please contact Bobbi McAllister at bobbi.mcallister@oem.oregon.gov.

Closed captioning and American Sign Language will be available, and a video and audio transcript of the event will be accessible upon request after the event. If you require other accommodations, please contact Natasha Fox natasha.fox@oem.oregon.gov by no later than February 2, 2025, with your request.

About the Oregon Department of Emergency Management:

OEM leads the state’s collaborative efforts to ensure that communities across Oregon are prepared to respond to, recover from, and mitigate the impacts of emergencies and disasters. Through partnerships, community engagement, and strategic initiatives, OEM is committed to building a resilient Oregon for all.