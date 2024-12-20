Request for Applications - Education on Residential Energy Efficiency and Electrification

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to meaningfully engage residents, especially low-income households, and disadvantaged communities, around energy efficiency and electrification and to provide information and technical assistance to residents on other local and federal residential energy efficiency and electrification programs and incentives. ​The amount available for the project is approximately $50,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-859” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 24, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

DOEE will hold a pre-application information session on Wednesday January 8, 2025 @ 2:00 PM Details are listed below.

WebEx access>>

Meeting number: 2308 747 4915. Password: public

Join by phone +1-202-860-2110, Access code: 230 874 74915

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

Faith-based organizations.

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.