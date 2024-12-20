London House Orlando Announces 'Diamonds & Decadence' New Year’s Eve Celebration

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London House is excited to announce the “Diamonds & Decadence” New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31, 2024, offering an unforgettable way to ring in 2025 with live entertainment, vibrant energy, and luxury.

This dazzling celebration will take place in The Bond Room, London House’s premier nightlife space. VIP tables are limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

The Bond Room Party Highlights

- Live entertainment by Miami-based DJ Landis

- 360° video and photobooth to capture the night’s best moments

- A complimentary champagne toast at midnight to welcome the New Year in style

- VIP booths available exclusively to members; reservations made before December 12 will include customized glassware

For more information or to reserve, contact the London House concierge at concierge@londonhouse.life.

About London House

London House is Orlando’s premier private members' club, offering an exclusive setting for social gatherings, fine dining, and family-friendly events. With thoughtfully curated experiences, London House provides members with access to luxury, sophistication, and a sense of community.

For more information about London House and upcoming events, visit https://londonhouse.life/.

