December 20th, 2024 - Virginia Attorney General Office SAKI Program Wins First Ever Jury Verdict

Virginia Attorney General Office SAKI Program Wins First Ever Jury Verdict

RICHMOND, VA – A Norfolk court sentenced Vernon Lorenzo Gay on a 1992 cold case reopened due to DNA testing provided by the Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

On May 5, 1992, the victim was in her residence with her sleeping three small children when a suspect entered through one of the children’s bedroom windows armed with a knife. Vernon Gay found the victim in her bedroom and proceeded to rape her. A Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) was completed following the attack and DNA evidence was recovered from the victim.

In July 2022, as part of SAKI, the DNA evidence was sent off for re-testing with current technology. In August 2023, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science provided a certificate of analysis indicating that the DNA recovered from her PERK matched Vernon Gay.

Vernon Gay was found guilty of rape and armed burglary with intention to commit rape by a Norfolk jury on September 26th, 2024.

"Today's sentencing is a significant event for SAKI and a tremendous victory for the victim, the first jury conviction of its kind after having reopened and closed a 32-year cold case," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "Criminals should know that time is no deterrent in the face of justice. Our office is committed to seeing justice served."

Gay received an active sentence of 32 years with another 13 years suspended.

Since 2016, the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has awarded the Office of the Virginia Attorney General more than $6 million in grant funding to identify untested DNA and support the prosecution of criminal cases produced by these results. Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Scott C. Vachris and Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Mary Grace V. Godfrey prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Norfolk Police Sergeant Brian C. Williams led the investigation.

The press statement from the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Office is here. For additional information regarding Virginia’s SAKI Program, click here.

