What Small Business Owners, Local Leaders, and Legislators Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s Efforts to Lower Taxes, Strengthen Main Streets, and Put Money Back in Pennsylvanians’ Pockets This Holiday Season

Harrisburg, PA – This holiday season, Governor Josh Shapiro visited small businesses across Pennsylvania to highlight his Administration’s action to cut taxes, provide economic relief, and invest in the Main Streets and small businesses that drive our Commonwealth’s economic growth. During his visits, the Governor heard directly from business owners, community leaders, and elected officials about how these efforts are making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized cutting red tape, fostering bipartisan solutions, and creating opportunities for businesses to thrive. His Administration has delivered significant tax cuts that save families and businesses money and secured funding for initiatives like the Main Street Matters program.

Here’s what Governor Shapiro heard during his visits to Main Streets across the Commonwealth this holiday season:

In Lancaster, Marty Hulse, owner of Madcap & Co., reflected on the unique role of independent businesses:

“Independent retail small businesses are the beating heart of our local economies. Governor Shapiro’s leadership is crucial in spurring innovation, enhancing access to resources, and encouraging local spending to ensure Main Streets remain vibrant and compelling.”

In Easton, Andrea Rincon, owner of Queso at Casa and Casa 401, celebrated the community’s support:

“As a Latina entrepreneur in Easton, I’ve felt nothing but support from this welcoming and inclusive community. Governor Shapiro’s investments in small businesses ensure Pennsylvania’s downtowns remain thriving hubs of activity, particularly during the holidays.”

In Phoenixville, Zach Hoffman, owner of Bistro on Bridge, praised the community-driven growth in the area:

“We’re now in our 16th year of business, and so much of our success comes from our incredible staff, a supportive Borough, a Chamber of Commerce that drives tourism, and community leaders who believe in our downtown. Phoenixville has grown into a major destination, and that wouldn’t have been possible without the small business owners who took a leap of faith and the community that backs them every step of the way.”

In Scranton, Stephanie Grudis-Whisner, owner of The Bare Accessories, emphasized the resilience of small business owners:

“We’ve seen big corporations thrive while small businesses have faced significant challenges, especially since the pandemic. Both large and small businesses play a vital role in our economy, but we must not overlook the small business owners who work tirelessly to enrich the lives of people in their communities.”

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to make Pennsylvania more economically competitive, attracting businesses and creating jobs across the Commonwealth — allowing Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Read what elected officials and community and economic development leaders are saying about these small business and Main Street investments:

Phoenixville Mayor Pete Urscheler: “Here in Phoenixville, we’ve seen firsthand how investments in Main Streets and small businesses can transform a community. Thanks to public-private partnerships and support from the Commonwealth, Phoenixville has become a destination — a place where residents and visitors alike experience the unique blend of history, innovation, and belonging. Whether it’s the bustle of a weekend farmers market, the warmth of holiday lights, or the joy of sharing a meal at a local restaurant, our Main Street brings us together in ways that are both meaningful and essential.”

Phoenixville Regional Chamber President Jessica Capistrant: “Main Street businesses are the heart of our communities — where dreams come to life, connections are forged, and local economies thrive. Governor Shapiro’s $20 million investment in programs like Main Street Matters demonstrates a strong commitment to reviving Pennsylvania’s historic towns and cities. These investments empower entrepreneurs to grow, create jobs, and drive opportunity. By reducing red tape and providing critical resources, the state is fostering an environment where local economies can sustain and thrive. And these are true investments — every dollar spent on small businesses and economic development comes back through increased spending, higher home values, and a renewed sense of pride in our communities.”

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti: “We’re thrilled to celebrate everything that makes downtown Scranton so special during the holidays — our vibrant shopping scene, incredible restaurants and bars, and the lively activities that bring people together. This season highlights the incredible investments happening in our city, from beloved family-run businesses that have been here for generations to new entrepreneurs choosing Scranton as the place to grow and thrive. It’s an exciting time to be part of this community.”

President & CEO of Scranton Tomorrow Leslie Collins: “Governor Shapiro’s $20 million investment in the Main Street Matters initiative exemplifies his commitment to the economic growth and revitalization of our Pennsylvania business districts and entrepreneurs who are realizing their vision to build a vibrant future in our great state of Pennsylvania. The big box industry has made it very convenient to shop at any point, but the backbone of communities across the nation is most certainly the small businesses. Small businesses do matter. The Governor’s initiatives will continue to drive this message home.”

Lancaster City Alliance President Marshall Snively: “Our small business and merchant community is the lifeblood of Lancaster and a major reason as to why this city is so special. This city has over 300 places to eat, shop, and enjoy — which is more than most shopping malls. Our merchants work hard on special promotions with us including restaurant weeks, art walks and tons of holiday activities to showcase what this great city has to offer. We commend Governor Shapiro and his commitment to and support of small business. Programs such as Main Street Matters are key to the continued growth of Pennsylvania cities like Lancaster.”

Easton Mayor Sal Panto: “I want to thank Governor Shapiro for coming to Easton to speak about these programs for small businesses — both on our Main Streets and across the Commonwealth. As a former small business owner of a grocery store and meat market, I know firsthand the challenges it brings. Our Governor understands the importance of supporting locally owned businesses that contribute so much to our economy. He’s here to help, and his leadership reflects that. Easton’s Main Street program has sparked a renaissance in our downtown. Governor Shapiro recognizes that small businesses and Main Streets need support, and the programs he has put in place will make a real difference — we have a Governor ‘gets it.’”

Easton Main Street Initiative Manager Julie VanOsdol: “Easton’s small business owners are more than entrepreneurs ― they’re community builders, creating gathering spaces, preserving traditions, and driving innovation. They are the reason downtown Easton has become the core of our community ― a place where we come together to create something special. We are incredibly fortunate in Easton to have so many natural and historical assets. Our scenic riverfront, proximity to major cities, and rich architectural heritage give our town a strong foundation.”

Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger: “The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting the businesses that make up the heart and soul of our communities, and to ensuring regions have the tools they need to create a brighter future for their main streets and downtowns. That’s why Governor Shapiro fought hard to secure bipartisan legislative support for a major investment in the new Main Street Matters program.”

Senator Lisa Boscola: “Pennsylvania has long been in need of a sound economic development strategy that grows our economy and not only puts Pennsylvanians to work, but keeps Pennsylvanians on the job. We needed an economic development strategy allowing new businesses to emerge and expand, not constrict under the weight of government red tape. Governor Shapiro has delivered on investing in Pennsylvania businesses and cutting the red tape. Those benefits are seen today in downtown Easton as well as in the boroughs and townships throughout the Lehigh Valley and our Commonwealth.”

Senator Marty Flynn: “Our main streets reflect our shared values — hard work, determination, and community spirit. The Main Street Matters program is a lifeline that will help small businesses flourish and local economies thrive. I’m committed to working alongside Governor Shapiro to keep my district and Pennsylvania a place where everyone can succeed.”

Representative Kyle Donahue: “It has been an honor to work alongside Governor Shapiro to expand the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit and the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program that put money back in the pockets of families and seniors. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Shapiro Administration to ensure all Pennsylvanian’s have the support they need to thrive.”

Representative Bob Freeman: “Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters initiative makes a significant $20 million investment in the small businesses of our Main Street communities and builds upon the success of the existing Main Street and Elm Street Programs. As the author of the Elm Street program, I am pleased that the Governor is committed to supporting our Main Streets and our neighborhoods, and I am particularly pleased that he has come to Easton to highlight those commitments and showcase Easton’s Main Street Program and some of our wonderful local businesses. The Governor continues to promote everyday Pennsylvanian’s needs by supporting local businesses through the Main Street Matters program, getting money back to seniors through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program expansion, and offering an array of tax credits to assist families and businesses, which helps put money back in people’s pockets.”

Representative Paul Friel: “From launching the PA SITES program and investing in Main Street Matters to modernizing government through permit reform, Governor Shapiro’s leadership has delivered meaningful steps toward growing our economy. We’ve reformed the treatment of net operating losses, advanced strategies to tackle workforce challenges, and laid the groundwork for a broader effort to re-energize our economy. These achievements show what’s possible when legislators from both sides of the aisle and the Governor’s Office work together for the good of our state. We are all committed to making Pennsylvania a destination where businesses thrive, jobs are plentiful, and families can build lasting prosperity.”

Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El: “The sweeping legislation we pass isn’t just about policy — it’s about helping Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, put food on the table, and share more joy with their families during the holidays. Here in Lancaster, we’ve seen firsthand how investing in our main streets and communities brings people together and makes a real difference, regardless of political differences. That’s why I’m so proud of Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly for their efforts to strengthen our economy and support every Pennsylvanian.”

See what Pennsylvanians have been hearing and reading about the Governor’s visits to small businesses and Main Streets this holiday season:

