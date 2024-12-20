Biden-Harris Administration Announces CHIPS Incentives Award with Texas Instruments to Expand U.S. Capacity of Current-Generation and Mature-Node Chips

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded Texas Instruments (TI) up to $1.61 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS Incentives Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities. The award follows the previously signed preliminary memorandum of terms, announced on August 16, 2024, and the completion of the Department’s due diligence. This funding will support TI’s investment of more than $18 billion through the end of the decade to construct three new state-of-the-art facilities, including two in Texas and one in Utah. The Department will distribute the funds based on TI’s completion of project milestones.

“Shortages of current-generation and mature-node semiconductors were one of the driving forces behind supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, fueling innovation and putting our national security at risk,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “With this major investment in TI to expand U.S. capacity of these foundational semiconductors, we are strengthening our economic security, making our country safer, and creating thousands of jobs in Texas and Utah.”

“Today’s final agreement with Texas Instruments continues to expand production in the U.S. for the foundational chips that power all electronic systems” said Natalie Quillian, White House Deputy Chief of Staff. “The Biden-Harris Administration continues to onshore semiconductor manufacturing at a rapid pace, with over $32 billion invested catalyzing over $400 billion private funds to date, strengthening America’s supply-chain resilience and creating tens of thousands of good-paying American jobs.”

TI is a leading global manufacturer of analog and embedded processing semiconductors and has played an important role in the U.S. economy for almost a century, creating the technological foundation for modern electronics through its invention of the first integrated circuit. Today, TI specializes in the production of current-generation and mature-node chips, also referred to as “foundational” chips, which are the building blocks for nearly all electronic systems, including power management integrated circuits, microcontrollers, amplifiers, sensors, and more. The projects are estimated to create more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs and thousands of construction jobs over time.

“As the largest analog and embedded processing semiconductor manufacturer in the U.S., TI is uniquely positioned to provide dependable, low-cost 300mm semiconductor manufacturing capacity at scale,” said Haviv Ilan, president and CEO of Texas Instruments. “The increasing number of electronic devices in our lives depend on our foundational chips, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. government to make the semiconductor ecosystem stronger and more resilient.”

For more information about the award, please visit the CHIPS for America website.

As stated in the CHIPS Notice of Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS for America will distribute direct funding to recipients for capital expenditures based on the completion of construction, production, and commercial milestones. The program will track the performance of each CHIPS Incentives Award via financial and programmatic reports, in accordance with the award terms and conditions.

About CHIPS for America

CHIPS for America has awarded over $32 billion of the over $36 billion in proposed incentives funding allocated to date. These announcements across 21 states are expected to create over 125,000 jobs. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, semiconductor and electronics companies have announced nearly $450 billion in private investments, catalyzed in large part by public investment. CHIPS for America is part of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs, make more in the United States, and revitalize communities left behind. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office, responsible for R&D programs, that both sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. Visit chips.gov to learn more.