Virginia LED Manufacturer Exports to UK

Radium, is a small, rural Virginia company that produces safety LED lights for the nuclear industry. In March 2023, Radium reached out to U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Richmond requesting assistance with export control classification in an effort to export their new product. CS Richmond connected Radium with the Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for joint counseling on the topic. Through the collaborative effort and guidance of CS Richmond and the Virginia SBDC, Radium successfully determined the Export Control Classification for their product and submitted their Commodity Classification through the Automated Tracking System. The swiftness of the classification process allowed Radium to quickly move forward with their export plans. As a result of the U.S. Commercial Service and Virginia SBDC assistance, Radium reported that they made successful sales of their product to the United Kingdom.

“I would like to thank yet again the Richmond USEAC office for facilitating an introduction to Virginia SBDC. I was not aware of the free services that SBDC offered to small businesses and am grateful for their assistance. With the help from these agencies, we are now able to sell our product across the globe.” Jayeesh Bakshi Radium