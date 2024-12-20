New federal actions will help California better manage water supply

SACRAMENTO – Today, California joined the Biden-Harris Administration as it signed off on a new framework key to moving and supplying water for tens of millions of Californians. Adoption of this framework is an important step for integrating future water projects vital to maintaining the state’s water supply, including the Sites Reservoir and the Delta Conveyance Project.

Combined, the new framework covering the federal Central Valley Project and the State Water Project provides a more balanced approach to water management that will allow water managers greater flexibility when responding to extreme swings between drought and flood brought on by a changing climate.

The framework also benefits California’s endangered fish species through habitat restoration, improved flow measures, monitoring and hatchery production. The federal government’s adoption of this framework follows the approval of a new operating permit for the State Water Project system in November.