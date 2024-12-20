December 20th, 2024 - AG Miyares Joins Sweet Briar College's Mission Reinforcing Women's Education

Commonwealth of Virginia

AG Miyares Joins Sweet Briar College's Mission Reinforcing Women's Education

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the Circuit Court for Amherst County approved a joint agreement between Sweet Briar Institute and the Attorney General that reinforces and reaffirms the college’s mission of providing women's education.

"Sweet Briar College has a proud and long tradition of providing women's education," said Attorney General Jason Miyares. "As the father of young daughters myself, to see Sweet Briar maintain its unique tradition of integrity and excellence in women’s education is encouraging to say the least. Sweet Briar is a historic institution established for women. I am deeply honored to have played a role in ensuring the college stays true to its founding purpose of educating women."

In 1901, Sweet Briar College was founded thanks to the charitable contribution of Indiana Fletcher Williams, whose will directed the establishment of an educational institution for girls and young women. The General Assembly codified the creation of Sweet Briar by formally chartering Sweet Briar Institute and directing the nonprofit corporation to accept Williams’ gift, subject to the terms and conditions specifically prescribed in the will, including the provision directing that the gift be used for an educational institution for “girls and young women.”

This agreement reaffirms the proper interpretation of that provision, and confirms that Sweet Briar’s policy of limiting admission to individuals who were born female and who live as women remains consistent with the requirements of William’s will.



