State Rehabilitation Council Legislative Reception to Take Place on January 29

Save the date! The State Rehabilitation Council legislative reception is taking place on January 29, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the Iowa State Capitol.

Agency partners and legislators are encouraged to attend and is open to the public. The event will highlight the progress of Iowa’s Vocational Rehabilitation programs in Iowa's workforce system and the work being done to help Iowans with disabilities find new careers.

More details will be announced in January. For more information, visit: State Rehabilitation Council