Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,544 in the last 365 days.

State Rehabilitation Council Legislative Reception to Take Place on January 29

Save the date! The State Rehabilitation Council legislative reception is taking place on January 29, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the Iowa State Capitol. 

Agency partners and legislators are encouraged to attend and is open to the public. The event will highlight the progress of Iowa’s Vocational Rehabilitation programs in Iowa's workforce system and the work being done to help Iowans with disabilities find new careers.

More details will be announced in January. For more information, visit: State Rehabilitation Council

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Rehabilitation Council Legislative Reception to Take Place on January 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more