This is the first approval for an over-the-counter HIV test in adolescents. Availability will help in the detection of HIV among the adolescent population.

The OraQuick HIV Self-Test is a single home-use test to detect antibodies to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) and Type 2 (HIV-2) in human oral fluid specimens. This test kit includes of a test stick (device) to collect the specimen, a test tube (vial) to insert the test stick (device) and complete the test, testing directions, booklet titled, “HIV, Testing and Me”, and access to the OraQuick Support Center to assist users with questions about performing the test, or to connect them with a healthcare provider in their area.

The OraQuick HIV Self-Test is not intended to be used with specimens other than oral fluid. Individuals should obtain a confirmatory test in a medical setting.

Complete instructions for use can be found on the FDA’s website here.