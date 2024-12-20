Garage Storage Solutions Market in North America to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 7.6B by 2034 | TMR Study

North America Garage Storage Market

The North American garage storage market is projected to grow from $4.9B in 2023 to $7.6B by 2034, driven by urbanization and DIY trends.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American garage storage market is on an upward trajectory, with a projected growth rate that reflects a growing demand for organized, clutter-free spaces. The industry, valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2023, is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034, reaching a projected value of USD 7.6 billion by 2034. This growth is largely fueled by increasing demand for home improvement solutions, rising urbanization, and the ever-expanding DIY culture.Access an overview of significant conclusions from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86406 Competitive LandscapeSeveral key players dominate the North American garage storage market, with major brands investing heavily in expanding their product offerings and increasing market presence. Prominent players include:ClosetMaid, Rubbermaid, Sterilite, Seville Classics, IKEA, Fleximounts, Suncast Corporation, Proslat Garage, Edsal Manufacturing, Triton Products, and others are the prominent North America garage storage market manufacturers.Market SegmentationThe North American garage storage market is diverse, with several segments based on the type of storage solutions and the application areas.By Product Type:• Shelving Units: These are the most common storage solutions in garages, offering space-efficient ways to store tools, sporting goods, and other items.• Cabinets: Lockable cabinets are essential for storing tools and valuables securely.• Pegboards and Hooks: Used for hanging tools and other equipment in an organized manner.• Racks and Overhead Storage: Solutions for storing seasonal items, large equipment, and seasonal decorations.By End User:• Residential: Homeowners represent the largest segment in the garage storage market. The residential segment is driven by the desire for organized, functional spaces to store personal belongings, tools, and seasonal items.• Commercial: While smaller than the residential sector, commercial garage storage solutions are seeing increasing demand, particularly from businesses that require organized spaces for equipment, materials, or inventory.By Application:• DIY Solutions: The growing DIY culture is fueling demand for affordable, easy-to-install garage storage systems.• Professional Installations: For more customized and high-end solutions, professional installation services cater to consumers willing to invest in tailored systems.Regional AnalysisThe North American market is led by the U.S., which holds the largest share due to a strong culture of home improvement, rising urbanization, and growing consumer interest in organized living spaces. The U.S. market is further bolstered by the expansion of e-commerce platforms, making garage storage products more accessible to homeowners across the country.While the U.S. leads, Canada is also experiencing steady growth in garage storage demand, driven by similar trends of urbanization and home organization.Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to present future opportunities due to rising urbanization, increased homeownership, and a shift toward more efficient living spaces, which could influence the North American market's expansion.Explore our report to uncover in-depth insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-garage-storage-market.html Market TrendsModular and Customizable Solutions: Consumers are increasingly seeking garage storage systems that can be tailored to their unique needs. Modular storage units that allow for customization in terms of size, design, and configuration are becoming highly popular.Smart Storage Solutions: With the rise of smart homes, there is a growing demand for garage storage solutions that incorporate technology. Features like motion-sensor lighting, automated storage, and integrated digital systems are expected to play a larger role in the market.Sustainability: Manufacturers are incorporating eco-friendly materials into their products, responding to the increasing demand for sustainable solutions. This includes recycled plastics, sustainable wood options, and non-toxic paints and finishes.More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – Smart Kitchen Appliances Market : estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034 The global industry is expected to reach US$ 46.5 Bn by the end of 2034. Indoor Space Heater Market : estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034 The global market is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by the end of 2034.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.