Governor Mills Signs Executive Order Establishing Task Force on Artificial Intelligence

Governor Janet Mills today signed an Executive Order establishing a task force to examine the opportunities and implications of artificial intelligence (AI) for Maine's people, economy, and institutions.

The Governor's Executive Order comes in response to a rapid surge of technological advancements that are poised to revolutionize how people live and work. Nearly one-fifth of the U.S. workforce is classified as "highly exposed" to AI, making them particularly vulnerable to job transformations driven by advancements in artificial intelligence. At the same time, AI has the potential to create new jobs and businesses, improve productivity and efficiency, and reduce barriers to entry in some technical fields.

The Maine Artificial Intelligence Task Force will bring together business, education, labor, government, and community leaders to study the challenges and opportunities associated with the proliferation of AI. The Task Force is charged with preparing policy recommendations that will position Maine to harness the benefits of AI while minimizing risks for people and businesses.

"Emerging AI technologies offer the potential to improve lives, drive economic growth, and help solve complex challenges. But like all new technologies, AI, if not embraced in a prudent and responsible manner, can cause potentially harmful changes to the lives and livelihoods of Maine people," said Governor Janet Mills. "The Maine Artificial Intelligence Task Force will bring leaders together from across the state to ensure that Maine is embracing the opportunities presented by AI while mitigating threats to Maine people and businesses."

"Artificial intelligence presents incredible opportunities for Maine businesses to innovate and grow, but we must also take proactive steps to help ensure Maine's economy is prepared to adapt to the rapid pace of change," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of Economic & Community Development.

"Artificial intelligence holds tremendous promise for Maine--from enhancing education and healthcare to improving government services, strengthening climate resilience, and addressing workforce challenges," said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor's Office on Policy Innovation & the Future. "The Maine Artificial Intelligence Task Force will work to help ensure these advancements benefit Maine people while minimizing disruptions to our communities sand economy."

The Governor's Executive Order directs the Task Force to study and offer recommendations in a report no later than October 31, 2025 that:

Prepare Maine's economy and workforce for the opportunities and risks likely to result from advances in AI;

Protect Maine residents from potentially harmful uses of AI technologies, such as safeguarding consumer data privacy, mitigating bias in datasets, and mandating disclosure around AI utilization; and

Explore the most promising use cases for State agencies, quasi-State agencies, and other public entities such as municipalities to deploy artificial intelligence technologies to address capacity gaps and improve service delivery.

Members of the 21-member Task Force will include leaders from Maine state and municipal government, the University of Maine System, and the Maine Community College System, as well as members representing Maine workers, businesses, health care, civil rights advocacy, and a consumer protection organization. The Governor will announce members of the Task Force in the coming weeks.

The Governor's Executive Order also establishes a Technical Advisory Committee comprised of subject matter experts in technology, legal issues, energy, and workforce policy to advise the Task Force.

The Task Force is expected to begin meeting in January.

Maine is among at least 26 states that have or are establishing a task force, commission, or similar body to advise policy makers on emerging AI-related technologies. The Mills Administration has already taken steps through the Maine Office of Information Technology to analyze risk for state infrastructure and guide state agency usage of AI tools.

Read the Governor's Executive Order.