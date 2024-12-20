Vograce Celebrates Successful Sponsorship of FandomCon 2024 and Strengthens Ties with the Anime Community

ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vograce is proud to announce its recent sponsorship of FandomCon 2024, held from November 8 to 10, 2024, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. The collaboration highlighted Vograce's commitment to the anime community and showcased its custom keychains to a broad audience.FandomCon, a distinguished three-day pop culture event, brings together collectors, industry icons, celebrities, creators, artists, and fans in a celebration of all things anime and fandom. The convention features diverse programming, including Q&A panels with voice actors, exclusive previews of upcoming shows, artisan marketplaces, cosplay competitions, and a wide array of anime merchandise. With tens of thousands of attendees at each event, FandomCon has become a cultural phenomenon, amplifying the voice of the anime community. Among its key suppAorters is Vograce, a leader in high-quality, customizable products such as acrylic custom keychains, standees, stickers, and pins. Known for precision and vibrant designs, Vograce has become a favorite among creators, artists, and fans, delivering durable merchandise that perfectly complements the passion and creativity celebrated at events like FandomCon."We are thrilled to have been a sponsor of FandomCon 2024, an event that truly celebrates creativity and community within the anime and fandom world,” says a spokesperson for Vograce. “Partnering with FandomCon allowed us to connect with fans, showcase our custom keychains, and support the incredible passion and talent of creators. It was an honor to contribute to such a dynamic and inspiring event.”During the event, Vograce offered exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition pins, charms, and photo cards, available only at FandomCon. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to engage with Vograce's creative offerings firsthand, exploring the company's commitment to quality and creativity.This sponsorship reflects Vograce's dedication to empowering creativity and fostering connections within the global fandom community. By partnering with FandomCon, Vograce continues to support the creative community, providing fans and creators with unique, customizable products that enhance their fandom experience.For more information about Vograce and its custom keychains, please visit https://vograce.com/ or https://vograce.com/collections/custom-keychains About VograceVograce is a professional art manufacturer specializing in personalized customization, integrating design, development, production, and sales. With over 200 employees and a factory spanning 6,000 square meters equipped with more than 100 production machines, Vograce has established itself as a leader in the industry. The company offers a diverse range of products, including custom acrylic keychains, standees, stickers, pins, plush items, and more, catering to both domestic and international markets. Vograce is committed to providing high-quality, affordable products with low minimum order quantities, ensuring accessibility for artists and creators at all levels. The company has earned recognition from a broad customer base and serves as a preferred supplier for many artists launching their own businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.