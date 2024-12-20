Into the Greys’ Abyss by K. Rose Golden

Into the Greys' Abyss

A Captivating New Look at Alien Encounters That Will Leave You Questioning Reality

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K. Rose Golden is excited to announce the release of Into the Greys’ Abyss, a groundbreaking new book in the Politics & Social Sciences genre. This thought-provoking memoir explores the author's real-life experiences with extraterrestrials known as the Zeta Greys.In Into the Greys’ Abyss, K. Rose Golden shares her gripping, unsettling experiences with alien abductions, telepathic communication, and encounters with several otherworldly beings. From the terrifying abduction by creepy extraterrestrials known as the Zeta Greys in September of 2017, to shocking “thought transference” messages received from her Tall Grey captor, named “Rex,” this book plunges readers into the very heart of the abyss, that Kay has found herself a most unwilling participant in. Kay believes all of her otherworldly contact, including past experiences, (lifelong) and witnessing and photographing several UFO crafts in the sky above her home, is a serious situation.Golden describes chilling experiences of being taken through solid, locked windows, being taken by a small Zeta Grey into a whirling vortex, portals, and onto alien crafts. Her incredible true accounts of E.T. abduction introduce five otherworldly beings in total- including a small part human-Grey hybrid child!Kay has had several recurring dreams that seem to depict a very unsettling scene with many otherworldly crafts in our skies at war above our heads.One dark night, Kay was abducted and had a traumatic encounter with hooded beings!Kay has an uncanny ability to receive "downloaded" messages in a period of time between when fully awake and sleeping, in the early morning before dawn, and Kay refers to this as the "Cosmic Zone." She shares the emotional and physical toll of these terrifying otherworldly encounters; like hearing a high-pitched tone in her right ear before an abduction, terrible PTSD, sleepless nights, and strange markings on her skin, along with a fear of helicopters.Whether you believe in aliens or not, Into the Greys’ Abyss gives a fascinating look at the mysteries of our world and the universe. If you like UFOs, alien stories, or science, you won’t want to miss it.About the Author:K. Rose Golden is a loving wife of 40 years, a sister, mother, grandmother, and a lifelong UFO experiencer. A Colorado-based horse trainer and avid rider, she decided to come forward with her chilling and bizarre encounters with the Zeta Greys after decades of silence. Golden's experiences include repeated abductions, telepathic interactions, and even being harassed by an unmarked helicopter near her home. Her encounters with four different species of otherworldly beings—including orbs and humanoid hybrids—make her story truly extraordinary. Into the Greys’ Abyss features shocking personal photos of UFOs and physical markings left on her body during her encounters.Into the Greys’ Abyss is now available for purchase on Amazon and will be available through Kay’s webpage: Otherworldly and ET Experiencers Blog and store.

