Interagency Childcare Working Group Announces Grant Program to Improve Access to Childcare

Cheyenne, Wyo. — An Interagency Childcare Working Group is launching a new grant program to expand access to childcare across Wyoming. The program is specific to childcare businesses and is part of a broader strategy to address the childcare crisis impacting families, businesses, and communities in the state. The opportunity will open on Jan. 1, 2025, with six distributions over the coming year.

Administered by the Wyoming Community Foundation, the Childcare Provider Start-Up Grant offers funding up to $10,000 per applicant. Priority will be given to applicants serving communities with limited or no existing childcare options and home-based providers seeking startup support. Funding will also be considered for childcare entities aiming to expand access in their area or establish new programs.

Lack of childcare is a barrier to solving Wyoming’s workforce challenges. Research conducted by the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in collaboration with the Harvard Growth Lab, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS), and the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) underscores the urgency of the issue:

More than 10,000 Wyomingites may be out of the workforce due to a lack of childcare.

The number of childcare providers in the state declined from 721 in 2014 to 527 in December 2024.

Rural areas are especially affected as private childcare centers often struggle with low profit margins and staffing shortages.

Childcare and early childhood education are critical to the well-being of Wyoming’s children and families and are essential services for employers seeking to hire and retain employees. Access to childcare supports family income, fosters professional development, and enhances workforce participation. However, many families in Wyoming struggle to find affordable, high-quality childcare options.

“As a working parent, I understand how challenging it is to find quality, affordable childcare close to my workplace,” said Kristin Fong, WBC Northwest Regional Director. “The research we’ve done with our partners around the state confirms what we know to be anecdotally true: If folks cannot find care for their children, they are often unable to participate in the workforce. This impacts families as well as businesses and their ability to operate or expand, which in turn affects the viability of our communities.”

Research highlights that home-based childcare providers have the potential to develop successful business models, particularly in rural areas. However, startup costs and limited knowledge about business operations remain significant barriers. In addition, home-based providers may feel overwhelmed and isolated.

Startup funding through this new program is one piece of the puzzle. Along with granting funds, applicants will be connected with the Wyoming Early Childhood Professional Learning Collaborative (WYECPLC) for peer-to-peer support and educational resources, and the Wyoming Women’s Business Center and the Wyoming Small Business Development Center for business guidance.

“We know how valuable childcare is to our communities,” said Roxanne O’Connor, DFS Support Services Division Administrator. “Access to childcare opens up work opportunities and is a double win for families and local economies. This is a collaborative effort to provide families and communities the support they need so Wyoming families and businesses can thrive.”

The Interagency Childcare Working Group is a collaborative effort of numerous state agencies and nonprofit partners, including the WBC, WYECPLC, DFS, the Wyoming Department of Health, and the Wyoming Women’s Foundation at the Wyoming Community Foundation. Additional funding support from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation made this grant possible.

For more information about the grant program or to engage with the working group contact Kristin Fong at [email protected] or Roxanne O’Connor at [email protected]. Contact Micah Richardson at [email protected] with general grant questions or Megan Landre at [email protected] with questions regarding the online application.