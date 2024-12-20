NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE BATAVIA HEALTHY LIVING CAMPUS AS PART OF THE CITY’S DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

New State-of-the-Art Facility Will Provide Comprehensive Medical Care and Wellness Programs for Community Members of All Ages and Abilities

Photo of the New Healthy Living Campus is Available Here

The New York Department of State today announced the completion of the Healthy Living Campus in downtown Batavia as part of the City’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. The new state-of-the-art facility, which received over $4 million in funding from the DRI, will provide comprehensive medical care and wellness programs for all ages and abilities, helping to enhance overall health and well-being in the Finger Lakes region.

“The new Healthy Living Campus will serve as a major anchor institution in downtown Batavia, providing new and improved health and wellness services to residents of all ages,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The completion of this critical project as part of Batavia’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award is a testament to the City’s long-term commitment to creating a healthy, vibrant, livable community.”

The Healthy Living Center is a 78,500 square-foot facility that houses a wellness-based community center and a health care services partner. The new facility provides modern, bright open spaces that are inviting to families, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, aquatics center, indoor playground, indoor track, intergenerational reading and educational spaces, a community kitchen, health care provider offices and other hospital facilities.

The new facility will provide safe spaces for adults and youth to gather and socialize, increasing the number of youths, seniors and families throughout the community who use the facility as a recreational and social hub. The facility will also support increased demand for programs and community services, including health, fitness and wellness, camping, youth development, childcare and summer camp.

The project is a result of collaboration between the Genesee Livingston Orleans Wyoming (GLOW) region YMCA and Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center.

In addition to the $4,075,000 provided by the DRI, the project received funding from Empire State Development, the New York State Department of Health and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Healthy Living Campus will serve as a vital anchor in downtown Batavia and bring new life to the surrounding community. This state-of-the-art facility, offering services ranging from childcare to fitness classes, will also help to ensure a healthy future for a new generation of families.”



State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said,“The completion of the Healthy Living Campus demonstrates the State’s commitment to health equity and improving the health outcomes of New Yorkers of all ages. This Campus offers spaces and resources that can enhance physical and emotional health, offer programs that foster personal growth and encourage intergenerational relationships. I thank Governor Hochul and everyone who contributed to this exceptional project.”

Rachel Hale, Senior Director of Association Advancement, GLOW YMCA, INC., said, “After many years of planning and construction, it is so rewarding to see the Healthy Living Campus opening its doors. A project of this magnitude and significance would not have been possible without the incredible support from our valued donors and volunteers. We are tremendously excited for the Genesee County YMCA to come to life and are grateful for our unique partnership between the YMCA and Rochester Regional Health.”

Batavia City Manager Rachael J. Tableski said, “The grand opening of the YMCA Healthy Living Campus in downtown Batavia is a momentous occasion. With assistance from the NYS Department of State in 2013 the City advanced a Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) plan that included the Healthy Living Campus site. The DRI funding provided by the Governor and ESD made the City’s plans of redevelopment a reality. The opening of the Healthy Living Campus is an exciting project that is advancing growth, prosperity and healthy living in the city.”

Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said, “Building the YMCA and healthy living campus in the center of Batavia is such a great achievement. The new YMCA will be available, to city residents, as well as residents across Genesee County and beyond to support a healthy lifestyle. The project was made possible by the governor’s DRI and we’re excited to see it open.”

Genesee County Chairwoman Shelley Stein said, “The positive transformation of Batavia's streetscape is amazing! The Healthy Living Campus supported by DRI funding creates greater access to healthier lifestyle for all who live, work and play in Genesee County.”

Assemblymember Steve Hawley said, “As a longtime supporter of the YMCA and a former member of the Board of Directors, I’m proud to see the collaboration and integration of the new Healthy Living Campus in our community. This new facility will serve as a cornerstone of healthy living for Batavia and the surrounding region for generations to come.”

Senator George Borrello said, "Having toured the Healthy Living Campus in May, I was inspired by the facility’s innovative design and its commitment to serving residents of all ages and abilities. This state-of-the-art center, made possible in large part by the significant investment of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding from New York State, is a shining example of how public-private partnerships can transform communities. I thank Governor Hochul and her administration for their continued support of projects like this, which strengthen our region and improve the quality of life for all.”

The City of Batavia was named a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Round 2 winner for the Finger Lakes region in 2017. Other DRI winners in the region include Geneva, Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Rochester, Newark, Perry and Waterloo. The Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council is currently reviewing applications for DRI Round 8 awards.

In addition to the Healthy Living Campus, other projects funded by the Batavia DRI include:

Development of the Ellicott Place mixed-use building;

Improvements to the Theatre 56 Performing Arts Center;

Enhancements to the Jackson Square public space;

Upgrades to the Batavia City Centre building;

Rehabilitation of the former Carr’s Department Store for mixed-use development; and

Creation of a building improvement fund geared toward small businesses and property owners in the downtown.

The DOS Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program also funded the City’s BOA plan, which covers most of the downtown area served by the DRI. Several DRI projects were identified as priorities in the BOA plan.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

In the first seven rounds of the DRI, the state has committed $800 million, investing in 81 downtowns ripe for revitalization that have the potential to become magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, greater economic and housing diversity and opportunity. With the Governor’s commitment this year of an additional $100 million each for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, which focuses on revitalizing smaller and rural communities, the State has now invested a combined total of $1.2 billion in both programs since their inception.

Participating communities are nominated by the state's 10 Regional Economic Development Councils based on the downtown's potential for transformation. Each community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community's vision for revitalization and leverage additional private and public investments. More information on the DRI is available here.