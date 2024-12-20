Rising Demand Drives Smart Fabrics Market to USD 21.8 Billion by 2031 with 19.6% CAGR Growth | TMR

Smart Fabrics Market 2022-2031

Increase in usage of smart textiles in the fashion & entertainment industry is expected to create sizable business opportunities in the Smart Fabrics Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Smart Fabrics Market , valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2021, is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 19.6% between 2022 and 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach USD 21.8 billion, driven by advancements in wearable technology, increased demand for smart textiles in healthcare, and innovation in connected clothing.Smart and intelligent textiles find application in the manufacturing of sportswear. ThermoLite is one such lightweight synthetic insulation fabric used to produce sportswear specifically intended for outdoor sports. Hence, increase in participation in sport activities is projected to create lucrative avenues in the global industry during the forecast period.𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄! https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31058 Demand for cosmetotextiles fabrics is increasing in the sports & fitness and medical & healthcare sectors owing to their polymeric nature. These fabrics are known for releasing active ingredients when they are exposed to the external surface of a human body. Micro-encapsulation technology is utilized in the production of cosmetotextiles. With the help of this technology, smart fabrics can be incorporated with fragrances, antibacterial agents, skin softeners, drug delivery systems, and thermoregulation.Smart Fabrics Market: Key Findings• Smart fabrics allow for interaction with the surrounding environmental conditions. Moreover, these fabrics can be utilized for data transmission using lead wires embedded in sensors in order to establish communication through clothing and wearable devices. The popularity of smart materials is increasing in the fashion & entertainment industry owing to their ability to offer distinct features to garments. These materials alter the color, size, and shape of garments. Hence, the expansion of the fashion & entertainment industry is leading to profitable prospects in the global market.• Awareness regarding environmental issues is increasing among the global population. Moreover, companies are focusing on the development of daily-use products with improved lifespan. The concept of e-textiles is gaining impetus owing to varied advantages it offers, which include improved durability, customizable styles, and greater longevity. Hence, the adoption of e-textiles can help in reducing the quantity of textiles-generated wastes. Such factors are positively impacting the overall growth of the Smart Fabrics Market.Smart Fabrics Market: Growth Drivers• Increase in adoption of smart fabrics in the healthcare industry is expected to create business opportunities in the market during the forecast period• Expansion of the sports & fitness industry is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the marketSmart Fabrics Market: Key PlayersSome of the key players profiled in the report are:• Alphabet Inc.• DuPont• AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.• Jabil Inc.• Gentherm Incorporated• Sensoria• Outlast Technologies• Interactive Wear• Hexoskin• Adidas𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻-𝗱𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-fabrics-market.html Smart Fabrics Market SegmentationProduct• Ultra-smart Fabrics• Active Smart Fabrics• Passive Smart FabricsFunction• Energy Harvesting• Sensing• Thermoelectricity• LuminescentEnd-use• Sports & Fitness• Medical & Healthcare• Automotive & Transportation• Protection & Safety/Military• Fashion & Entertainment• Home & Architecture• OthersRegions Covered• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗠𝗥: Sulfuric Acid Market Size - Sulfuric Acid Market to Reach US$ 18.2 Bn by 2031. 3D Printing Materials Market Share - 3D Printing Materials Market to Register CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.