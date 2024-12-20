College Student from Baltimore City named 17th FishMaryland Master Angler

December 20, 2024

Roman Dombrowski reaches the milestone award with a 66-inch bluefin tuna caught off Ocean City

Master Angler Roman Dombrowski with a trophy sized red drum that was released. The fish was 43 inches long and caught from the surf at Assateague Island. Photo courtesy of Roman Dombrowski, used with permission by Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Roman Dombrowski, of Baltimore City, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

Dombrowski, 20, is the 17th Master Angler since the program began in 2019. The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch ten trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland.

“It is hard to even begin to think about what fishing means to me,” Dombrowski said. “I’ll never forget the first fish I caught with my dad. I was 4 years old fishing a canal in Ocean City when I caught my first spot; I was hooked ever since.”

As he grew older, Dombrowski gained an ample supply of fishing knowledge working for what he describes as “the best tackle shop in the world,” the famous Tochterman’s Fishing Tackle in Baltimore City, which has been in business for more than 100 years.

“Spending four years gaining knowledge and being able to spread what I’ve learned to others is something I will never take for granted,” Dombrowski said.

Dombrowski heard about the milestone award program from his friend and Maryland’s fifth Master Angler, Tim Campbell. “He soon very quickly convinced me to chase this award.” Dombroski said. “While chasing this award many memories were made.”

Dombrowski’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Bullhead catfish – 17 inches

Sheepshead – 23 inches

Carp – 39 inches

Bluefish- 34 inches

Striped bass – 47 inches

Thresher shark – 91 inches

Sand tiger shark – 70 inches

Red drum – 43 inches

Largemouth bass – 23 inches

Bluefin tuna – 66 inches

Captain Justin Marshall, owner of Coastal Guide Service, taught Dombrowski a lot about offshore fishing and guided him to catching his 10th and final species, a 66-inch, 185-pound bluefin tuna, which he brought into the boat after a long 40-minute fight.

Dombrowski is an Environmental Studies major at Salisbury University, and emphasizes the significant meaning that fishing and the outdoors has in his life. His reason for choosing his major in college is so that he can be a part of ensuring that future generations have the ability to experience the same wonders of the outdoors as he does.

“We as fishermen are the ones who care the most about conservation because of our love for what we do,” Dombrowski says. “The FishMaryland program allows anglers to catch and release fish to live another day and those fish may become someone else’s 10th species to reach the Master Angler Milestone”.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program and is a fun way to explore year-round recreational fishing and enjoy affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.