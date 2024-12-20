ESOMAR launches inaugural awards to honor excellence in marketing research

Award guidelines and materials are now available; submissions open 13 January 2025

With the ESOMAR Awards, we aim to celebrate the profession of market research by shining a light on the exceptional work being done by companies, teams, and individuals...” — Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural ESOMAR Awards, celebrating visionaries and innovators in market research who deliver impactful insights and set new industry standards.

The awards will spotlight achievements across categories such as data innovation, consumer insights, social impact research, AI-driven solutions and more, honouring individuals, teams, and organisations that drive measurable change, inspire action, and push the boundaries of research methodologies.

“Data and insights are at the heart of understanding people, cultures, and markets,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “With the ESOMAR Awards, we aim to celebrate the profession of market research by shining a light on the exceptional work being done by companies, teams, and individuals who are redefining the industry and setting the bar high for innovation and impact.”

Applications will officially open on 13 January 2025, with key milestones including an early bird deadline of 28 February and the final submission deadline on 30 June 2025. Awards will be presented at ESOMAR Congress in Prague, 28 Sept - 01 Oct, 2025.

For guidelines, entry details, and updates, visit https://esomar.org/esomar-awards.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.