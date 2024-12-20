Automotive Plastic Compounding Market Size Worth USD$ 6.17 Billion, Globally by 2034 at 6.5% CAGR | PMR

Automotive Plastic Compounding Market

The growing demand for fuel efficient vehicle worldwide is a prominent factor driving the automotive plastic compounding market.

This method improves the tangible, thermal, and appealing attributes of plastics, rendering them appropriate for varied automotive constituents.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive plastic compounding market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.Polaris Market Research has recently published its latest analysis titled “Automotive Plastic Compounding Market." The report reveals that the market for automotive plastic compounding was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow to USD 6.17 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠?As polypropylene is economical but has excellent mechanical attributes and moldability, it is deemed an aggregate of all the plastic substances utilized in automobiles. PP compounds are utilized for an assortment of constituents involving bumper facias, influential panels, and door trims.Many grades for PP compounds with their assorted presentation attributes have been advanced by compounding PP with several other substances as per the presentation need for the deliberated components. Makers are growingly resorting to weightless plastic substances such as polypropylene, polycarbonate, and ABS from metal, as they categorize to conform to strict fuel economy levels and encounter consumer inclination for additional fuel-efficient vehicles is impacting the automotive plastic compounding market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠?• SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC• Kraton Corporation• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.• BASF• SABIC• Dow• Vibrantz• Ascend Performance Materials• Washington Penn• Borealis• Teijin Limited• Ravago𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In July 2024, LyondellBasell, a global contender in the chemical industry, declared the instigation of its contemporary Schulamid ET100 product line, a transformative polyamide-dependent commodity outlined for automotive internal framework solutions such as door window frames.• In June 2024, Borealis, a firm that advances and offers polyolefin solutions and base chemicals for several industries instigating Borcycle GD3600SY, a glass fiber fortified polypropylene (PP) compound with 65% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polymer matter outlined for taxing automotive applications.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Technological Progressions: The continuing progressions in substances and technology power the market growth. Inventions in material science have caused the advancement of elevated presentation plastics that encounter the diligent demand of contemporary automotive applications. These progressive substances, which involve composites and engineered thermoplastics, provide superlative robustness, weightless attributes, and improved longevity in contrast to conventional substances.Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles: The demand for electric vehicles is surging globally. For instance, as per the International Energy Agency, 14 million contemporary electric cars were recorded worldwide in 2023, collating their total aggregate on roads to 40 million. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automotive plastic, compounding market sales.Reduction in Greenhouse Gases: Strict directives targeted at decreasing greenhouse gas discharge are pushing automotive manufacturers to advance weightless vehicles. The initiation of weightless vehicles is the foremost productive procedure to improve fuel efficiency and decrease carbon discharge.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive plastic compounding market share. The region’s robust growth is primarily due to speedy industrialization and sizeable funding in the automotive sector in nations such as China.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the nation’s robust focus on invention and technology acquisition notably impacts the demand for progressive plastic substances in vehicle production.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Polypropylene (PP)• Polyethylene (PE)• Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)• Polyamide (PA)• Polycarbonate (PC)• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)• Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)• Polyoxymethylene (POM)• Blends (PC/ABS, ABS/PBT, and PS/PP)𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Interior• Exterior• Under the Hood• Structural Parts• Electrical Components & Lighting𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the automotive plastic compounding market?The market size was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 6.17 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the automotive plastic compounding market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market in 2024.Based on the product, which segment is expected to register a significant CAGR in the market in the course of the forecast period?The polycarbonate (PC) segment is projected for significant growth in the global market during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Europe Crop Protection Chemicals Market:Reclaimed Rubber from Devulcanization Market:Progressive Web Apps Market:Deepfake AI Market:Engineering Services Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.