Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Veterinary Vaccines Market 2024

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The Veterinary Vaccines Market size was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Veterinary Vaccines Market OverviewThe Veterinary Vaccines Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing concerns for animal health and welfare and rising demand for safe and high-quality animal-derived food products. The expanding global population and heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases have fueled the demand for effective vaccines.On the supply side, the market benefits from technological advancements such as DNA and mRNA vaccines, which have revolutionized vaccine development. Major players are increasingly investing in research and development to enhance vaccine efficacy and address new disease challenges.Additionally, the growing pet ownership trend has accelerated demand for companion animal vaccines, while the livestock sector drives the need for vaccines that ensure animal productivity and food safety. Their ability to elicit a robust and durable immune response, combined with their cost-effectiveness, has established them as a preferred choice among veterinarians and livestock owners.Meanwhile, DNA and mRNA vaccines are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8% between 2024 and 2032. These advanced vaccines enable rapid development and customization to address emerging and complex diseases. Their adaptability and potential to combat novel pathogens position them as transformative solutions in veterinary medicine.By ApplicationVaccines for companion animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, constituted 45.0% of the Veterinary Vaccines Market in 2023. This segment's growth is fueled by the rising trend of pet ownership globally, as pets are increasingly regarded as family members. Enhanced awareness of pet health and welfare, coupled with rising expenditures on veterinary care, has driven significant demand for vaccines against diseases such as rabies, distemper, and feline leukemia.Simultaneously, the livestock segment is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 7%. This surge is attributed to heightened demand for vaccines targeting critical diseases like foot-and-mouth disease, avian influenza, and swine fever. The region's robust adoption of innovative vaccine technologies further bolsters its position in the market.In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing livestock populations, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of zoonotic diseases. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront of this expansion, supported by their large agricultural base and government initiatives promoting animal health. These vaccines aim to enhance productivity and disease resistance.August 2024: Zoetis introduced "ProPulse," a revolutionary DNA vaccine platform designed to accelerate the development of veterinary vaccines for emerging diseases, particularly in livestock.September 2024: Boehringer Ingelheim announced the release of "PetCure" vaccines, tailored for companion animals, focusing on emerging pathogens and zoonotic diseases.October 2024: Ceva Santé Animale launched its new vaccine line for swine health, emphasizing solutions for African swine fever and other critical diseases in the livestock sector.November 2024: Elanco Animal Health unveiled an advanced mRNA vaccine platform to address challenges in poultry health, with a focus on avian influenza and salmonella prevention.The Veterinary Vaccines Market is on a growth trajectory, driven by advancements in vaccine technologies and the increasing demand for comprehensive animal healthcare solutions. 