Department of Justice and NPA strengthen collaboration on State Capture Commission database access

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), held constructive discussions on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, with regard to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) required access to information from the repository of the State Capture Commission.

The Parties have agreed to strengthen their collaboration with a view to resolving all outstanding issues pertaining to IDAC access, and to facilitate efficient and effective response to all IDAC requests.

The Parties also have agreed to set up a technical working group from both sides that will immediately start working on all the urgent issues to ensure that IDAC carries out its mandate without any challenges.

The Minister will be regularly briefed on progress in this regard to ensure that the Parties are given any high level support they may require from time to time.

The meeting was led by DOJ&CD Director-General Advocate Doctor Mashabane and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi.

Media Enquiries:

Adv. Mthunzi Mhaga

NPA Spokesperson

083 641 8141

Terrence Manase

Justice Ministry Spokesperson

082 338 6707

#servicedeliveryza

#GovZAUpdates