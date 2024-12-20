DuckChain Announces $5 Million Funding from Dao5, Tandem by Offchain Labs, and Others, Launches Yellow Duck Mission Global Hackathon

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuckChain, powered by TONScale Labs and Arbitrum, is excited to announce that it has secured $5 million in funding. The round was led by top investors, including Dao5, Tandem by Offchain Labs, Kenetic Capital, DWF Ventures, Oak Grove Ventures, Skyland Ventures, Geekcartel, Gate Labs, Presto and others. Additionally, the funding saw participation from angels from Camelot, Quantstamp, and other strategic backers.

Alongside this exciting funding milestone, DuckChain is thrilled to unveil the Yellow Duck Mission—a global Web3 hackathon designed to bring together developers, creators, and innovators to build the next-generation decentralized applications. Co-hosted by OKX Wallet, Arbitrum, and OnePieceLab, this event will gather Web3 pioneers to drive blockchain innovation. With a staggering $1,000,000 prize pool in DuckChain Tokens, the hackathon promises to be a transformative moment for the Web3 ecosystem.

What Is the Yellow Duck Mission?

The Yellow Duck Mission is more than a hackathon—it's a launchpad for the next wave of Web3 innovation. From December 15, 2024, to January 15, 2025, participants will have the opportunity to build creative solutions that push the boundaries of blockchain technology, from DeFi protocols to AI-powered applications, meme-centric platforms, and more. The winners will be announced on January 23, 2025.

DuckChain’s mission is to bridge billions of Telegram users from off-chain to on-chain by creating groundbreaking dApps and integrating DuckChain’s "Duck" brand identity. Whether you’re crafting the next viral meme launchpad or a decentralized finance solution, the sky’s the limit!

Why Join?

Massive Rewards : A total of $1,000,000 in DuckChain Tokens will be distributed after the DuckChain Token Generation Event (TGE), including: Golden Duck Prizes : $500,000 for top-performing projects. Quack-tastic Mentions : $200,000 for outstanding creativity. Duckling Star Award : $50,000 for the most community-engaged project.

Hackathon Tracks

Meme: Create meme-centric dApps that combine humor, creativity, and blockchain technology. DeFi: Build decentralized finance applications with innovative use cases for stablecoins. Telegram-Powered dApps: Leverage Telegram's ecosystem to develop bots, mini-apps, or games. AI: Explore AI-powered blockchain solutions, from DAO, Agent, NFTs to applications. Infrastructure: Innovate with tools for decentralized social networks, bioinformatics, and more.



How to Join?

Submissions open on December 15, 2024. Register now at DuckChain Hackathon Portal and take the first step toward shaping the future of Web3.

About DuckChain

DuckChain is the first TON Consumer Layer, committed to bridging billions of Telegram users into the blockchain space. With over 50 ecosystem partners, 10 million total transactions, and 2.6 million on-chain users, DuckChain is leading the charge to redefine Web3.

Don’t Miss Out!

Join the Yellow Duck Mission today and make your mark on the Web3 revolution. Visit DuckChain Hackathon Portal for more details and registration.

Press Contact:

bd@duckchain.io

Singapore

