Bitget Wallet Launches Exclusive Campaign Amid Morph's Memecoin Boom

Bitget Wallet Offers 70,000 Morph Points And $20,000 USDT Rewards For Swaps On Morph Mainnet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has teamed up with Morph, a consumer-focused Layer-2 blockchain, to launch a limited-time rewards campaign. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 20, 2025, the campaign offers users the chance to win from a prize pool of 70,000 Morph Points and $20,000 USDT by completing designated tasks on the Morph mainnet.

Amid Morph's memecoin surge, Bitget Wallet has partnered with Morph to launch a campaign rewarding users for exploring the ecosystem. Participants can earn Morph Points by completing swaps or bridging to Morph Mainnet via Bitget Swap. Each $100 USDT transaction earns 0.3 Morph Points — 0.1 from Bitget Wallet post-event airdrop and 0.2 from Morph in real time. The campaign features a total pool of 70,000 Morph Points, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Morph Points can be redeemed for official tokens or used in future rewards programs within the Morph ecosystem. Additionally, the top 200 users with the highest cumulative transaction volumes will each receive a $100 USDT airdrop.

Bitget Wallet, known for its user-centric approach and multi-chain capabilities, continues to integrate leading innovations like Morph to enhance user experiences and broaden Web3 adoption. Morph is a cutting-edge Layer-2 blockchain that leverages both Optimistic and Zero-Knowledge Rollups to deliver an efficient, secure, and user-friendly network tailored for consumer applications. Designed to drive mainstream adoption, Morph bridges the gap between blockchain technology and everyday users with a suite of developer-friendly tools and an accessible ecosystem.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Our partnership with Morph reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and rewarding Web3 experience for our users. By combining Bitget Wallet's versatile platform with Morph's consumer-centric Layer-2 technology, we're creating more opportunities for users to explore, interact with, and benefit from blockchain innovations, underscoring our dedication to driving blockchain adoption and supporting ecosystem growth."

Visit Bitget Wallet blog for more information: https://web3.bitget.com/en/blog/articles/trade-with-morph-swap-win-70000-morph-points

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, where endless possibilities come together in one wallet. Uniting over 40 million users, this non-custodial wallet brings everything onchain in one place—asset management, quick swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. With wallet options like mnemonic, MPC, AA, and a Telegram bot, Bitget Wallet serves everyone from beginners to advanced traders. Supporting 100+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps and 500,000+ tokens, it connects to hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges for seamless multi-chain trading, and offers a $300 million protection fund to keep your digital assets safe.

Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0239f616-b410-4a4f-a107-8cc0a7dc6bee

Morph Swap Campaign Bitget Wallet Launches Exclusive Campaign Amid Morph's Memecoin Boom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.