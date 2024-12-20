Al Marjan Island’s Iconic Project: Sora Beach Residences Breaks Ground with a Grand Ceremony

Construction begins on the AED 4 billion Project, set to elevate Al Marjan Island’s Skyline.

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sora Beach Residences , the highly anticipated luxury development in Al Marjan Island, officially commenced construction with a grand groundbreaking ceremony. The event, held amidst much fanfare, was graced by the presence of distinguished VIPs.Speaking at the event, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, shared his excitement: “Sora Beach Residences is a stunning addition to the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and a true testament to the vision of excellence we aim to achieve on Al Marjan Island. This project stands out as a beacon of luxury and innovation, setting a new benchmark for developments in the region.”Shalini Misra, the internationally acclaimed interior designer from the UK, also expressed her enthusiasm: “Sora Beach Residences is a very special project, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury. The design elements are inspired by the harmony of nature and the vibrancy of coastal living, making it truly exceptional.” With bespoke interiors that complement the project’s architectural grandeur, Sora Beach Residences promises to deliver an unparalleled living experience.Sora Beach Residences is a masterpiece in the making, featuring fully furnished beachfront residences, the largest residential atrium in the region at 138 feet, a 1000-foot private beach capable of hosting up to 5,000 guests, and an exclusive Japanese sky garden with a 360-degree sea view, sky bar, and infinity pool. It is also just 3 minutes away from the upcoming Wynn Casino, adding to its appeal as a prime investment opportunity. Conceptualized by the globally renowned Japanese architecture firm Nikken Sekkei, the project seamlessly combines sophistication with functionality, redefining luxury living in the UAE.Suhair Hmeid, Vice President & Projects Director of Engineering Design Consultancy Group, praised the project’s unique approach: “Sora Beach Residences is unlike anything we have worked on before. Its innovative design and meticulous planning make it a standout project, not just for Al Marjan Island but for the entire region.”As construction begins, Sora Beach Residences is already generating significant buzz in both local and international markets. Positioned to be the landmark project of Al Marjan Island, it is set to attract discerning investors from around the world, drawn by its unrivalled luxury and prime location.With the groundbreaking ceremony marking a significant milestone, Sora Beach Residences is on track to redefine the standards of coastal living and solidify its position as an iconic project in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate landscape.About AARK DevelopersAARK Developers is a leading real estate company in the UAE, renowned for its innovative, sustainable, and high-quality residential developments. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Rahul Kumar Gupta, the company is committed to delivering luxurious living environments that combine modern design with functionality, adhering to timely project delivery and smart investment principles. AARK Developers’ impressive portfolio includes completed projects such as Gardenia livings in Arjan and ongoing developments like the AARK Residences and upcoming projects like AARK Terraces in Dubailand, and the flagship Sora Beach Residences on Al Marjan Island, which is redefining ultra-luxury waterfront living. With a pipeline of projects valued at AED 5 billion and a proven reputation for swift and efficient development, AARK Developers is setting new benchmarks in the UAE’s real estate sector. For more information, visit www.aarkdevelopers.com

