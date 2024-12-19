Ryan Fahey: A lifelong passion for health and wellness

CANADA, December 19 - “One thing I love about the Community Health Engagement Committee (CHEC) is they’re not stuck on all the things that are wrong with the health care system or all the challenges,” said Ryan Fahey, eastern chair of the CHEC. “They want to help find solutions.”

CHECs provide regional input to the Minister of Health and Wellness and to Health PEI with respect to health services and health policy. They gather to consider information from the public about health needs, identifying issues, providing feedback related to health policy, and the delivery of health services in their communities.

Ryan has a background in health education and was looking for a way to be involved in a leadership capacity after moving to the Island.

“I was speaking with my wife, who is a nurse practitioner with Health PEI, about my desire to get involved. I completed the application form for the CHEC, and it went from there.”

Ryan has a lifelong passion for health and wellness.

“I studied human kinetics and sports medicine, and I was really into science and human movement. I started a personal-training business in university that branched into wellness coaching. That evolved over the years to working in education, specifically physical education within schools,” said Ryan. “I’ve always been really passionate about wellness, and having the opportunity to work in health and wellness is just kind of who I am.”

Ryan said the members of the CHEC are diverse and enthusiastic.

“We have so many walks of life on the CHEC: people from government, people who are retired, newcomers to the Island, and many who work within different sectors on and off Island.”

– Ryan Fahey, eastern chair, community health engagement committee

The CHECs bring in guest speakers to share different aspects of the health care system.

“We recently had a presentation on the Patient Medical Homes. We leave with a better understanding of how the system functions, so when we hear concerns from the community, we have the knowledge and information to better educate the public.”

Ryan says his biggest role as the eastern chair of the CHEC is listening.

“Listening to the community and their needs, what they see as challenges and opportunities. Ensuring that during meetings and even in between meetings, people feel they have a voice and are heard. Outside of that, it’s about mobilization. Determining what needs to be shared with Health PEI as a board member, what needs to be talked about operationally, and what do we need to learn from the community. A lot of listening and moving the information up the chain.”

When asked if he had advice for other Islanders, Ryan said, “Get involved. There are not enough leaders that step into these roles. We have people on this committee who are brand new to the Island, and it’s so important to hear their voices. Let your voice be heard!”