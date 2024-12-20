Impressico Business Solutions Expands Global Reach with Advanced Data Engineering Services

It specializes in state-of-the-art technology solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of global businesses. Impressico Business Solutions Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impressico Business Solutions, a leader in digital transformation consulting, proudly announces the expansion of its Data Engineering Services to Canada, the UK, and the USA.

With over two decades of experience, Impressico has consistently delivered comprehensive data solutions, transforming raw data into actionable insights.

Their services include ETL development, data warehousing, data visualization, and data governance, designed to empower businesses with efficient data integration and processing capabilities.

Our expansion into these key markets underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge data engineering solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses globally, we aim to help organizations unlock hidden opportunities and make informed decisions through our advanced data services.

Impressico's Data Engineering Services Include:

• AWS Lambda and Azure Functions for building serverless data pipelines

• AWS Glue/Azure Databricks/Spark Pool for distributed Big Data workloads and Delta Lake implementations

• AWS Step Functions/Azure Data Factory/Apache Airflow for orchestration

• Event-driven architecture using AWS EventBridge, AWS SQS for messaging, and AWS Kinesis for real-time ingestion

• On-premise warehousing and reporting with tools such as Informatica, SQL Server, Pentaho, Power BI, Tableau, and Qlik

By leveraging cutting-edge cloud technologies and adhering to best practices in data security and architecture, Impressico delivers solutions that optimize performance and cost.

Their adaptive strategies cater to businesses with varying data sizes and maturity levels, ranging from simple data warehouses to complex lake house architectures.

For more information about Impressico's Data Engineering Services, visit www.impressico.com.

About Impressico Business Solutions:

Impressico Business Solutions is a global leader in the provisioning of diverse IT and business services. Impressico stands out in engineering well designed and user centric solutions for its partners and customers. In all projects undertaken, big or small, we consistently harness the best practices and latest innovations be it in cloud computing, data architecture, BI, modernization and more recently, DSML and Generative AI.

With deep experience spanning over two decades across a multitude of domains & industries, varied customer sizes and target audiences, Impressico is well placed to be the one unified go-to partner guaranteed to deliver desired outcomes and winning propositions for all.

