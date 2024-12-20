Agricultural Disinfectants Market: An Overview of Growth and Evolution

Agricultural Disinfectants Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agricultural Disinfectants Market by Type (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorites and Halogens, Oxidizing Agents, Phenols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), and Application (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2615 Market Size and Forecast:- 2022 Market Value: $2.3 billion- 2032 Market Value: $3.5 billion- CAGR (2023-2032): 4.7%Prime Determinants of GrowthDrivers:- Growing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food.- Increasing need to safeguard crops from pests and diseases.Opportunity:- Growth in disease outbreaks among livestock provides lucrative opportunities for market expansion.Restraint:- Negative environmental and health impacts of disinfectants.Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War- The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and price increases for key disinfectant products. This geopolitical instability has created uncertainties in global markets, affecting trade dynamics and fostering demand for alternative products and supply sources.Market Segmentation and HighlightsBy Type:- Leading Segment: “Others” (including peroxygens, formaldehyde, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, and glutaraldehyde) held over one-fourth of the revenue in 2022.- Fastest Growth: Phenols segment, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% (2023-2032), owing to their potent antimicrobial properties and applications in farming and horticulture.By Form:- Leading Segment: Liquid disinfectants dominated with nearly half of the revenue in 2022. These are critical for sanitizing equipment, livestock housing, and transportation vehicles.By Application:- Leading Segment: Surface disinfection accounted for over two-fifths of market revenue in 2022, essential for infection control across various agricultural settings.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: The largest regional market, capturing more than two-fifths of the revenue in 2022. Growth is driven by increasing food safety demands, biosecurity awareness, and government initiatives promoting sustainable farming.Leading Market Players- LANXESS- Stepan Company- Neogen Corporation- Ceva- Bayer AG- Nufarm Limited- Proquimia S.A.- Sanosil Ltd.- Acuro Organics Limited- CortevaThese companies have adopted strategies like product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their competitive edge.Key Report Details- Forecast Period: 2023–2032- Base Year: 2022- Number of Pages: 350- Segments Covered: Type, Form, Application, and RegionAdditional Insights- Phenols: Widely used due to their efficacy in controlling pathogens in farming environments, disinfecting soil, equipment, and farm structures.- Liquid Disinfectants: Valued for their versatility and ease of application, essential in maintaining biosecurity and reducing contamination risks.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-disinfectants-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

