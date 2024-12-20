Drone Industry Analysis in Europe is Forecasted to Reach US$ 45.96 Billion by 2034 : Fact.MR Report

Exploring the Rising Demand for Drones in Europe: Revolutionizing Agriculture, Weather Forecasting, and Industrial Applications.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European drone market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.56 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 26%, growing to US$ 45.96 billion by 2034.This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of drones for both commercial and residential applications, as well as the expanding use of drones in sectors such as agriculture and weather forecasting.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise AnalysisThe European drone market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.56 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 26%, growing to US$ 45.96 billion by 2034.This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of drones for both commercial and residential applications, as well as the expanding use of drones in sectors such as agriculture and weather forecasting.Category-wise AnalysisDrones are increasingly being adopted in agriculture and forestry by farmers and relevant authorities. The use of drones in agriculture helps boost productivity, reduce costs, and eliminate redundant tasks, making agricultural operations more efficient and feasible.In agricultural applications, drones streamline monotonous and time-consuming tasks such as harvesting, while offering imaging capabilities to monitor real-time weather changes. Additionally, drones can track weather patterns, collect forest and atmospheric data, and aid in fire incident forecasting. Stakeholders are also leveraging drones to enhance efforts related to climate change monitoring and management.Competitive LandscapeLeading drone manufacturers in Europe are utilizing cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, including advanced assembly methods and robotic automation, to enhance the quality and performance of drones. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on collaborations with players in emerging economies and making significant investments in research and development.In March 2024, the United States Navy's Sixth Fleet introduced its large MQ-4C drone, one of the Navy’s most effective maritime patrol assets, to Europe for the first time. In 2021, Parrot Drone SAS was selected by the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) to supply micro-drones for military use, specifically designed to meet the needs of Sea, Air, and Land forces, ensuring top-tier performance in its category. This initiative led to the development of hundreds of drones along with software and equipment adaptations.Additionally, senseFly was acquired by AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in 2021, enhancing their ability to deliver comprehensive drone solutions across industries such as energy, construction, and agriculture, and driving the company's core growth strategy.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Drones Study in EuropeBy Category:Consumer/Civil DronesCommercial DronesMilitary DronesOthersBy Type:Fixed Wing DronesRotary Wing DronesHybrid DronesBy Payload:Up to 25 Kg25 Kg to 50 Kg51 Kg to 100 Kg101 Kg to 150 KgAbove 150 KgBy Power Source:Electric DronesGas/Gasoline/Diesel DronesHybrid DronesBy End Use:Agriculture & ForestryDelivery & LogisticsMedia & EntertainmentConstruction & MiningOil & GasPower & UtilitiesGovernment & Civil ServicesIndustrial & Discreet ManufacturingSecurity & Law EnforcementRecreational ActivitiesOthersBy Sales Channel:OEMsAftermarketBy Country:GermanyItalyFranceSpainUnited KingdomNordicRussiaBENELUXRest of EuropeCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Car & Automobile Manufacturing Market : Size is evaluated to reach a worth of US$ 2,794.56 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach US$ 6,457.67 billion by 2034. Gear Cutting Machine Market : Sales is estimated to stand at US$ 5.47 billion in 2024 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 9 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

