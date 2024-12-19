Planning for future Cascadia High-Speed Rail will advance with $49.7 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON, December 19 - The Federal Railroad Administration awarded the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) $49.7 million in Corridor Identification and Development Program grant funding to advance planning work on the Cascadia High-Speed Rail program. Future high-speed rail service would connect the Cascadia megaregion, including the metropolitan areas of Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wash., and Vancouver, B.C.

This marks the second federal grant award for Cascadia High-Speed Rail, now part of the federal funding pipeline for passenger rail development. The program will also receive $5.5 million in matching funds from the Washington State Legislature.

The funding award will support technical planning across the Cascadia region and robust engagement and collaboration with local and regional elected officials, Tribal governments and Canadian First Nations, and communities along the corridor to understand their priorities for the future transportation system.

The Cascadia region has experienced considerable growth in recent decades and expects to add 3-4 million people by 2050. Last year, WSDOT created the Cascadia High-Speed Rail and I-5 Program to plan for future transportation needs.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to plan for future growth and transform how our region moves, and this funding keeps us on track to seize it,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Such a project has enormous potential for reducing emissions and improving quality of life for people across the Cascadia region.”

"Our transportation system, and how we use it, must change as our technology and workforce needs evolve," Said Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek. "High speed rail should be part of our region's future. These federal dollars are a smart, proactive investment -- not only in a transportation option, but in new opportunities for building more housing and creating family-wage jobs across our two states."

“Our unique partnership to advance high-speed rail – representing two countries, two U.S. states and one Canadian province – enables us to make visionary investments in our region’s future through a sustained commitment to collaboration with our neighbors,” said British Columbia Premier David Eby.

Since 2017, leaders in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia have explored how high-speed rail could better connect the Cascadia region, boost economic competitiveness, and mitigate climate change. This is the first significant investment that will advance the technical and engagement work needed to explore potential route options.

The jurisdictional partners will continue to work with the Federal Railroad Administration through the Corridor Identification and Development Program to fund future phases of work, including further environmental review of potential route options.