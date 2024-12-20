VinFast's Focus on After-Sales Service: A Key to EV Adoption

Natalie Ly, a VinFast VF 8’s owner and has just received her additional EV, a VinFast VF 9.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the world's few dedicated electric vehicle manufacturers, VinFast is committed to democratizing electric mobility. With a robust warranty policy, VinFast reassures customers and accelerates the transition to a sustainable future.Even as the global electric vehicle market evolves, VinFast continues to see growth, solidifying its position as a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer committed to advancing the global shift toward electric transportation.In the third quarter of 2024, VinFast delivered 21,912 electric vehicles, a 66% increase from the second quarter and a 115% increase from the same period in 2023. Notably, B2C deliveries surged 163% quarter-over-quarter, indicating strong consumer demand for VinFast's EVs.VinFast's growth is fueled in part by its emphasis on after-sales service, designed to provide customers with a seamless electric vehicle ownership experience. This focus on premium products, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales support is a cornerstone of VinFast's strategy.Beyond Sales: VinFast's US Push Emphasizes Warranties and Post-Purchase SupportEven before the electric vehicle revolution, warranties were a cornerstone of car ownership. Brands with strong after-sales support have historically outperformed competitors. A 2023 YouGov survey found that 75 percent of global consumers consider warranties crucial when purchasing a vehicle. This is particularly true in the EV market, where consumer confidence is still developing.In the US market, VinFast offers a segment-leading warranty policy for its electric vehicle models. Specifically, the D-segment SUV VF 8 comes with an impressive 10-year, 125,000-mile vehicle warranty and a 10-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty under non-commercial use. Additionally, the vehicle warranty includes mobile services and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance.Starting in November, the E-segment SUV VF 9 became available for delivery across VinFast's California retail stores and dealerships, with prices starting at $69,800 for the Eco version and $73,800 for the Plus version. As part of a limited-time promotion for the first 100 VF 9 vehicles delivered in the U.S., VinFast is offering qualified lessees the Plus version for a lease price of $529 per month. This rate includes a direct discount of $3,500 and a down payment of $2,000. VinFast VF 9 Eco is anticipated to be available in the U.S. market later this year.The first VF 9 customers took delivery of their vehicles at a customer event held at VinFast's Los Angeles headquarters. The VF 9 boasts an industry-leading 10-year, 125,000-mile warranty, complemented by 24/7 roadside assistance and mobile repair services, allowing peace of mind for VinFast’s customers.Furthermore, VinFast's network of stores and service centers in California, and partnerships with 36 dealerships across 15 states will provide comprehensive support to VF 9 owners. As the company expands its presence in the U.S., it aims to deliver a premium EV ownership experience.VinFast's focus on expanding its U.S. dealership network is driven by a commitment to providing customers with a seamless and exceptional ownership experience. By establishing a robust network of dealerships, VinFast aims to deliver not only a diverse range of innovative electric vehicles but also exceptional after-sales service. This comprehensive approach ensures that customers can confidently embrace the electric future, knowing that they have access to top-tier support throughout their vehicle's lifecycle.VinFast's strategic shift toward a dealership model is gaining momentum. September 2024 was a record-breaking month for the company in North America, fueled by its expanding dealer network and ongoing vehicle improvements.VinFast's Domestic Success Story: A Guide to Global EV Growth Through After-Sales ExcellenceIn October, VinFast delivered more than 11,000 EVs to customers in Vietnam, representing a 21% increase compared to September and bringing total deliveries in Vietnam to more than 51,000 EVs from January 1 to October 31, 2024. This positioned VinFast as the best-selling automotive brand in the Vietnamese market for October and the first ten months of 2024.In fact, VinFast's customer-centric approach, prioritizing after-sales service, has been a key driver of its growth. Vietnamese consumers have shown strong confidence in VinFast's electric vehicles, recognizing the company's long-term commitment to customer satisfaction. Unlike traditional automakers, VinFast differentiates itself by offering industry-leading after-sales policies and warranties, ensuring a seamless and worry-free ownership experience.As of November 2024, VinFast boasts the largest service workshop network in Vietnam. With 111 service workshops nationwide, VinFast's extensive network underscores its commitment to providing exceptional after-sales service to its growing customer base.VinFast's commitment to customer care is evident in its rapid expansion of its service network. By the end of December 2024, the company plans to operate at least 200 service workshops nationwide, solidifying its position as the leader in after-sales service in Vietnam.Vietnamese auto market analyst Phan Thanh Man commended VinFast for its significant achievement of securing the top spot in Vietnam's after-sales service network. He highlighted the company's proactive approach of investing heavily in its service infrastructure from the outset, a strategic move that many other automakers often overlook due to its substantial cost."Unlike traditional automakers that prioritize sales figures, VinFast has adopted a customer-centric approach by investing heavily in after-sales services. This strategic move not only boosts sales but also fosters long-lasting relationships with customers," explained Mr. Man.This customer-centric approach explains why VinFast electric vehicles quickly gained significant market share in Vietnam, surpassing established automakers with decades of experience.As VinFast expands its global footprint, the company will adapt its strategies to suit the specific needs and preferences of each market. However, the core philosophy of prioritizing customer experience will remain unchanged. By placing the customer at the heart of its operations, VinFast aims to deliver exceptional service throughout the entire vehicle ownership journey, solidifying its position as a pioneering force in the global electric vehicle revolution./.For more information about VinFast VF 9, please visit: https://vinfastauto.us/vehicles/vf-9

