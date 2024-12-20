Jean Shafiroff Celebrates the 'Art of Style - Art Basel' at the Hotel Croydon Miami Beach

Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Diane Lieberman, Alan Lieberman (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Paige Boller (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni) Hotel Croydon Miami Beach (Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist, author and TV host, Jean Shafiroff hosted a reception at the Hotel Croydon in Miami Beach, FL to celebrate the start of Art Basel Miami 2024. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served as guests, celebrities, and art enthusiasts converged on the South Beach hot spot in celebration of one of the biggest art events of the year.Leading galleries from five continents exhibited significant works by Master of Modern and contemporary art, as well as a new generation of emerging stars, at this year's Art Basel show.Notable attendees at the reception held at the Hotel Croydon included: Jean Shafiroff, Diane Lieberman, Alan Lieberman, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Nicole Noonan, Steve Knobel, Pamela Morgan, Jason Bauch, Sue Belle, April Zhang-Autio, John Arundel, Christopher Leake, Dennis Scholl, Detlef Vormschlag, Maria Elena Paganini, Paige Boller, and Karen Starosta-Gilinski.About Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jeanshafiroff | X/T: @JeanShafiroffAbout Hotel Croydon Miami Beach:The whimsical Hotel Croydon is located in Miami’s mid-beach off Collins Avenue. Comfortable accommodations include seamless service, Tempurpedic beds, C.O. Bigelow bath products, in-house restaurant (The Tavern), complimentary cocktails nightly from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, a pool, yoga classes, and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the ocean and city. Hang out and dine at the Tavern which offers both a wide selection of all-day dining options as well as indoor or outdoor seating to meet your mood.For more information about Hotel Croydon, please visit www.hotelcroydonmiamibeach.com I: @HotelCroydon | F: hotelcroydon | X/T: @HotelCroydon

