Bobby Rusnak: A Pillar of Leadership and Resilience at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Franchisee and Area Director supports Colorado and Wyoming operations with dedication and expertise

Denver, CO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobby Rusnak, franchisee and Area Director for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Colorado and Wyoming, has become a key figure in the brand’s regional operations. His journey with Dickey’s began in 2016 when he stepped in to assist his family during a challenging period. In 2021, Rusnak officially took ownership of the business, evolving into a leadership role that combines operational excellence with a dedication to franchisee support and community engagement.

“My role is to support the brand and my fellow franchisees while ensuring we deliver exceptional barbecue experiences to our guests,” Rusnak said. “As an Area Director, I’m focused on strengthening operations and helping franchisees overcome challenges, one store at a time.”

Rusnak oversees 15 locations across Colorado, balancing ownership of his stores with responsibilities as an Area Director. This includes guiding franchisees in stabilizing operations and adhering to the high standards Dickey’s is known for.

“Bobby’s ability to lead by example and his deep understanding of the challenges franchisees face make him an exceptional Area Director,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “He is a true partner in growing the brand and supporting our franchisees in achieving their goals.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “Bobby’s story embodies the heart of our brand—stepping up for family and community. His leadership as an Area Director strengthens not only the Dickey’s franchise system but also the relationships we value so deeply with our owner-operators.”

Under Rusnak’s leadership, Dickey’s locations in Colorado continue to deliver the slow-smoked barbecue experience that has defined the brand for over 80 years. His commitment ensures franchisees have the tools and resources they need to thrive.

“Stepping into this role was about doing what was needed to stabilize and grow the business,” Rusnak said. “It’s rewarding to see the impact we’re making in our communities and across the region.”

Bobby Rusnak’s journey underscores Dickey’s dedication to empowering franchisees and fostering a collaborative network that drives success.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

