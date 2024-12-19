Diamond Certified Resource Unveils Comprehensive Winter 2024 Guide for Consumers

Your Seasonal Guide to Winter-Related Services features articles, tips, infographics and more.

Petaluma, CA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Ratings Corporation (ARC) has launched an expansive online guide to winter-related services on its highly trafficked Diamond Certified Resource website, diamondcertified.org. This guide offers 16 researched articles, tips, and resources that are designed to help Bay Area residents stay prepared for all of their winter projects and needs.

“Your Seasonal Guide to Winter-Related Services” is divided into four sections: Before, During, After and Essentials. From preparing your car for winter road safety to choosing the right furnace filter, there’s something for nearly every aspect of the season. Consumers can also get access to exclusive tips from Diamond Certified Expert Contributors and a helpful maintenance calendar, all designed to enhance the winter experience.

“People want to know which companies are high-quality and how to best work with the company they ultimately choose,” says ARC CEO Greg Louie. “That’s why we’ve created this deep category resource guide to help them this winter. When they read the 16 key articles and see links to pages where Diamond Certified companies are presented, they’ll feel more confident that they’re ready to take on the season.”

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company’s customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company’s entire customer base, each company’s research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can’t pass the rating.

A Reliable Handyman

A-1 Guaranteed Heating & Air, Inc.

Alameda Structural, Inc.

All Seasons Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc.

Atlas Pavers Co.

California Fencing

Cappstone, Inc.

Chasov Electrical, Voice & Data

Creative Window Fashions, Inc.

Hi Tech Termite Control of the Bay Area, Inc.

Quality First Home Improvement, Inc.

Re-Bath by Schicker

SplashWorks

Superior Plumbing & Drain Cleaning Services

The Legacy Paver Group

Alameda County

Contra Costa County

El Dorado County

Fresno County

Los Angeles County

Marin County

Milwaukee County

Monterey County

Napa County

Orange County

Placer County

Sacramento County

San Benito County

San Francisco

San Joaquin County

San Mateo County

Santa Clara County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Sonoma County

Yolo County

Yuba County

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country’s most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

