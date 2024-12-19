Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Regional Care Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health insurance third-party administrator (“TPA”), Regional Care, Inc. (“Regional Care”), recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident that impacted the personal information of 225,728 people. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Regional Care related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Regional Care, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Regional Care that states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois.

