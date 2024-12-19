Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centers Ransomware Attack

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center & Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (together, “Texas Tech HSCs”) recently experienced a ransomware attack affecting 1.4 million people. The information potentially impacted includes names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, financial account information, health insurance information and medical information, including medical records numbers, billing/claims data and diagnosis and treatment information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Texas Tech HSCs related to this attack. If you received a ransomware attack notification from a Texas Tech HSC, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from a Texas Tech University HSC that states that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

