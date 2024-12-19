EZ LYNK’s ELD Technology Achieves Certification in Canada, Streamlining Compliance and Enhancing Fleet Efficiency

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZ LYNK, a leader in connected vehicle technologies, today announced that its Electronic Logging Device (ELD) technology received certification for compliance with Canada’s ELD mandate . Already certified in the United States, EZ LYNK ensures that drivers and fleets operating in Canada or traveling cross-border can rely on the company's ELD technology to meet regulatory requirements while enhancing operational efficiency.

EZ LYNK’s ELD technology is designed with both drivers and fleet managers in mind, offering an intuitive and feature-rich solution to ensure compliance and simplify day-to-day operations. Key benefits include:

FMCSA and CCMTA Compliant – EZ LYNK’s ELD meets the stringent requirements set by the United States Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA). HOS Rules – Fleet-wide logging for Hours of Service (HOS) rules is seamless across the United States and Canada, featuring easy-to-use driver logging tools. Driver Logs – Drivers can conveniently document their hours using the EZ LYNK® ELD App . During inspections, logs can be presented on-screen or transferred electronically. Fleet managers can access driver logs and reports, supporting multiple and team drivers on one device. Access Documents Anywhere – Drivers and fleet managers can easily photograph and upload receipts, shipping documents, inspection reports, citations, and more to the secure EZ LYNK® Cloud, organizing them by driver or daily logs. In-App Chat – Fleet managers can conveniently communicate with drivers via an in-app chat feature, improving real-time coordination and support. Scan Tool – Drivers, fleet managers and mechanics can remotely access a vehicle’s on-board diagnostic system reducing unnecessary expenses by ensuring the vehicle is always operating as it should without having to bring the vehicle into a repair facility.

“This certification is a testament to our commitment to deliver innovative and compliant solutions that simplify the lives of drivers and fleet managers,” said Brad Gintz, co-founder and CEO at EZ LYNK. “Our ELD not only meets the highest regulatory standards in both the U.S. and Canada but also provides unmatched functionality to help users focus on what they do best—keeping their operations running smoothly.”

Beyond compliance, EZ LYNK’s ELD integrates seamlessly with the company’s broader platform, where they can access additional EZ LYNK applications and tools. This includes the Auto Agent ® App , which provides real-time insights into critical vehicle sensor data, allowing users to monitor the health and status of their vehicles. With integrated, adjustable alarms, drivers and fleet managers are alerted if parameters fall out of range, ensuring issues are addressed before they become costly problems.

By consolidating compliance tools with robust data capabilities, EZ LYNK delivers a truly unified solution for drivers and fleets, enhancing performance, safety, and operational efficiency.

For more information about EZ LYNK’s certified ELD and its suite of connected solutions, visit https://ezlynk.com/ .

About EZ LYNK

EZ LYNK is a leading provider of advanced connected vehicle technologies, revolutionizing how drivers and technicians interact with automotive technology. With its innovative cloud-based platform, EZ LYNK simplifies real-time vehicle diagnostics and software updates, empowering users to optimize vehicle performance and maintenance by keeping you and your vehicle maintenance professionals connected. Trusted by a global network of users, from individual drivers to professional mechanics, EZ LYNK is committed to enhancing connectivity. For more information, visit www.ezlynk.com .

Contact: REQ for EZ LYNK ezlynk@req.co

