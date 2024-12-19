Fostering Excellence in Nursing: The Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students Offers Scholarship to Future Healthcare Leaders

LIVINGSTON, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students is now accepting applications for its prestigious $1,000 scholarship aimed at supporting undergraduate students pursuing a career in nursing. Founded by Dr. Kerry Evans, M.D., a distinguished emergency medicine physician with over two decades of expertise, this award seeks to inspire the next generation of nurses by recognizing their commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care and resilience in the face of challenges.

Honoring a Legacy of Dedication to Healthcare

Dr. Kerry Evans, a renowned leader in emergency medicine, has spent his career shaping and improving patient care. A graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine with a Family Medicine background and a residency at Southern Illinois University, Dr. Evans has held pivotal roles such as medical director and system medical director. His leadership has been instrumental in managing emergency services across multiple hospitals, overseeing more than 50,000 patient visits annually.

Through the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students, Dr. Evans extends his passion for high-quality healthcare to the nursing profession, recognizing the critical role nurses play in the healthcare system. His vision is to inspire future nurses who embody the values of compassion, resilience, and excellence in patient care.

Scholarship Details

The Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students offers a one-time scholarship of $1,000 to eligible undergraduate students enrolled in accredited nursing programs. The scholarship is open to students across the United States, with no restrictions on location, school, or specific nursing focus areas.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal residents.

They must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program and actively pursuing a career in nursing.

Candidates should demonstrate a commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care and resilience in overcoming challenges.



Applications for the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students must be submitted by September 15, 2025. The winner will be announced on October 15, 2025.

Dr. Kerry Evans: A Commitment to Supporting Future Nurses

Dr. Kerry Evans established this award to acknowledge the vital contributions of nursing professionals in delivering exceptional care. With his extensive background in emergency medicine, Dr. Evans understands the value of teamwork and the crucial role nurses play in achieving positive patient outcomes. His leadership has not only advanced emergency medicine practices but also reinforced the importance of compassion and resilience in healthcare.

By offering this scholarship, Dr. Kerry Evans aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by nursing students and empower them to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Nursing Leaders

The Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students underscores the belief that nursing is at the heart of healthcare. Nurses are on the frontlines of patient care, and their dedication and compassion make an immeasurable impact on communities worldwide.

This scholarship not only highlights academic and professional excellence but also celebrates the personal attributes essential for a successful career in nursing. Dr. Kerry Evans envisions a future where healthcare professionals collaborate seamlessly to improve lives, and he hopes this award will serve as a catalyst for such transformative efforts.

Application Process

Students interested in applying for the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students can visit the official scholarship website at https://drkerryevansaward.com/ for detailed instructions and the application form. Submissions should be completed by September 15, 2025, to be considered.

Dr. Kerry Evans is proud to extend this opportunity to nursing students who exemplify the dedication and resilience required to succeed in one of the most challenging and rewarding professions. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on October 15, 2025, reflecting Dr. Evans' commitment to fostering a brighter future for nursing and healthcare.

About Dr. Kerry Evans

Dr. Kerry Evans, M.D., is a highly accomplished emergency medicine physician with a stellar career spanning over two decades. Having served in leadership roles that included managing large-scale emergency services and mentoring medical teams, Dr. Evans is a recognized authority in healthcare excellence. His dedication to patient care and his unwavering support for nursing professionals have made him a respected figure in the medical community.

Through the Dr. Kerry Evans Award for Nursing Students, he continues his mission of inspiring healthcare leaders who will make a lasting difference in the field.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://drkerryevansaward.com/dr-kerry-evans-award/

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Kerry Evans

Organization: Dr. Kerry Evans Award

Website: https://drkerryevansaward.com

Email: apply@drkerryevansaward.com

