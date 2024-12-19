Hungover No More: Denny's Gifts Bacon-Based Menu Hacks for the Ultimate Holiday Party Cure

Guests can try the three new menu hacks ahead of National Bacon Day on December 30

Spartanburg, SC, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is filled with festive cheer, parties, and outings – but sometimes the celebrations last a little too long. For those mornings when you’re recovering from a night of fun, a hearty breakfast can help you bounce back. To help guests beat the holiday hangover, Denny’s has leaked three delicious menu hacks or suggestions featuring NEW Applewood Smoked Bacon.

According to the University of Newcastle, a bacon-packed breakfast can ease symptoms of a hangover as its proteins can help neurotransmitters in the brain start functioning properly again. Just in time for National Bacon Day on December 30, the new Applewood Smoked Bacon is the ultimate hangover helper – thick, smoked for four hours, and cooked to perfection. Eggs, which naturally complement bacon, contain an amino acid that helps break down the enzymes in alcohol. * So, it's not just delicious – it’s science!

For guests who need a pick-me-up - or for folks too tired from party hopping to cook at home - we suggest the following creations…

Moons Over My Hangover (order by requesting Moons Over My Hammy® with the addition of a side of bacon) - A ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss & American cheese. Served with a side of hashbrowns. Add Applewood Smoked Bacon - it’s a satisfying hangover cure.

Quite the Lumberjack Slam® - Order the Lumberjack Slam® and substitute the ham and sausage for bacon and get 8 pieces of bacon with this delicious slam.

The Slamburger™ Hangover Helper - Order the Slamburger™ - a juicy burger, topped with hash browns, an egg, crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon, and American cheese – all on a brioche bun…. and SLAM that hangover away.

Guests can visit their local Denny’s or order online to experience these bacon hacks and celebrate National Bacon Day in the best possible way. For more information, including location details and hours, visit www.dennys.com.

*The information above does not constitute professional medical advice. Source: The Telegraph: Bacon sandwich really does cure a hangover (2009)

