Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,271 in the last 365 days.

Dundee Global Fund Corporation Announces Dividend Payment

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Global Fund Corporation (the “Corporation”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend on the Dundee Resource Class of shares. The dividend of $0.05720 per share is payable on December 23, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 19, 2024.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About the Investment Fund Manager
Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”) is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Corporation. GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit http://goodmanandcompany.com/.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dundee Global Fund Corporation Announces Dividend Payment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more