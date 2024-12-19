The TV program “Chinese Practice with Chinese Wisdom” Officially Airs: The Enduring Wisdom of Chinese Philosophy in Today's World

Jiangsu, China, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese Practice with Chinese Wisdom is a 10-episode TV program produced by Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, one of the most influential media groups in China. It gives a vivid presentation of traditional Chinese cultural elements such as poetry, calligraphy, seal-cutting, traditional Chinese operas, dance, and martial arts, aiming to enrich audiences with cultural enlightenment and aesthetic enjoyment. Through questions, disucssions, elaborations, feelings, and stories shared by guests from around the world, the program, which has been aired in some 40 countries and regions including the United States, France, South Africa, Nigeria, will take you on an enchanting journey along Chinese history and culture, bridging ancient and modern times, as well as China and the world.





In a remarkable convergence of ideas that span continents and centuries, the philosophies of Confucius from ancient China and Pericles from classical Athens resonate with striking similarity. Both luminaries, thriving in the 5th century BCE, navigated their societies through paths of ethical and civic enlightenment. Despite the geographical distance and cultural differences, Confucius and Pericles championed the pursuit of the common good, a testament to the universal appeal of their wisdom.





In the same studio, guests from various fields such as art, culture, education, media, technology, and medicine from around the world engaged in lively and insightful discussions about the Chinese wisdom hidden within ancient Chinese quotes. They shared their personal experience, professional expertise, and understanding of Chinese culture.





The TV program consists of ten episodes, each focusing on classic quotes including: Pursuing Common Good for All, Regarding the People as the Foundation of the State, Governing by Virtue, Embracing Innovation, Appointing Officials Based on merit, Harmonizing Humanity and Nature, Continuous Self-improvement, Embracing the World with Virtue, Acting Friendly and with Intergrity, and Cultivating Neighborliness.



