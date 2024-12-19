ZETA Stock News: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against Zeta Global Holdings Corp.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) securities between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024. Zeta is a marketing technology company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Failed to Disclose it was Artificially Inflating Financial Results

According to the complaint, on November 13, 2024, market research group Culper Research published a report entitled "Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam.” The report alleged that the “integrity of the Company’s data collection and reported financials” is severely undermined by two factors. First, the report alleged that “Zeta has formed ‘two-way’ contracts with third party consent farms wherein the Company simultaneously acts as both a supplier and a buyer of consumer data,” allowing the Company to “flatter reported revenue growth” and indicating possible “round-tripping” of revenue. Second, the report alleged that Zeta’s collects the majority of its customer data from a network of “sham websites that hoodwink millions of consumers each month into handing their data over to Zeta under false pretenses.” For example, the report alleged the Company and its subsidiaries operate a number of fake job boards which are designed to trick individuals into submitting personal data under the pretense of job applications. The report further alleged that the Company’s “most valuable data” comes from these predatory websites, dubbed consent farms, which are “responsible for almost the entirety of the Company’s growth.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.46, or 37.07%, to close at $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Zeta used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) Zeta engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) Zeta utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; and (4) that these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by January 21, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

