MoviePass Launches “Dream Bigger” National Brand Campaign Featuring Prominent Movie Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass Inc. , the technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience, today announced the launch of its first national brand campaign “Dream Bigger” . The campaign takes an iconic approach to high-impact storytelling, and includes digital media, broadcast and out-of-home advertising formats.

MoviePass celebrates those who defy convention in life and storytelling. The company collaborated with the cinematic vanguard to inspire the next generation of storytellers to Dream Bigger. Directors featured in the campaign include Pedro Almodovar, Ryan Coogler, Sophia Coppola, Ava Duvernay, Greta Gerwig, Spike Lee, John Waters, Stanley Kubrick and Orson Welles.

“To us, directors are our athletes. ‘Dream Bigger’ is our homage to the original influencers – the GOATs that get it done,” said MoviePass CEO and Co-Founder Stacy Spikes. “Our goal with this campaign is to highlight MoviePass’ connection to storytelling and the moviegoing community. Directors are the vehicle to that connection by packaging their stories to inspire future filmmakers and moviegoers to be the authors of their own future.”

The “Dream Bigger” campaign will be featured as part of a national ad buy across digital media; movie theater advertising on screens in New York City; Digital Liveboards and Video Urban Panels in the New York City subway; and broadcast and streaming platforms.

“Dream Bigger” launches this week and will run through early 2025. The campaign was developed in collaboration with brand strategy agency P3RL , led by founder and CEO Derrick Goss ; produced by Roam Editorial and directed by Greg Brunkalla .

“We wanted to own the emotional high ground of storytelling, elevate the role of the brand in a culturally provocative way, and speak to our audience, ‘movie people,’ who see moviegoing as a life enhancing activity, not just entertainment,” said Goss. “When we go to the cinema, we are reminded of what’s possible in ourselves, each other and the world.

“Dream Bigger is about inspiring the next generation of storytellers in all of us to follow our goals and dream bigger with one caveat: without guts it’s not a story.”

MoviePass has the largest theater footprint of any membership program, featuring over 3,500 locations across America and covering all 50 states with a reach of more than 97 percent of the market.

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. Started in 2011, MoviePass quickly became the nation's premier movie theater membership program, providing film enthusiasts with the ability to attend select new movies in theaters across the United States. After leaving the company when MoviePass was acquired in 2017, MoviePass’ Co-Founder and CEO Stacy Spikes bought the company’s assets out of bankruptcy and re-launched the company in 2022. To learn more, visit moviepass.com .

Contact

LaunchSquad for MoviePass

Gavin Skillman

gavin@launchsquad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.