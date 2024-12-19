SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts about Dentsply’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Dentsply targeted low-income people who did not have access to good oral hygiene education, a dentist, or dental insurance, which often meant patients signing up for Byte had underlying dental issues that would have made them ineligible for treatment; (2) the push for Byte growth and sales commissions caused sales employees to sell to contraindicated patients; (3) as a result, the Byte patient onboarding workflow did not provide adequate assurance that contraindicated patients did not enter treatment; (4) before and during the Class Period, reports of Byte patient injuries were pouring in; (5) Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries for years but did little to investigate those injuries or notify the FDA; (6) Dentsply had no systems in place to notify the FDA of these injuries, which the Company is required to do within 30 days of learning of a problem; (7) the FDA had received a sharp uptick in reports of serious injuries from Byte patients; and (8) as a result of the above, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte.

If you bought shares of Dentsply between February 28, 2022 and November 6, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/dentsply-sirona/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 27, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct.

